Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

RYE, New York, UNITED STATES

RYE, N. Y., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies & Agenda

 7:50 amOpening Remarks Hanna Howard & Paul Fanelli, Gabelli Funds
 8:00Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer
 8:30The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Micheli, Chief Communications & IR Officer
 9:00Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer
 9:30Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer
 10:00*TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Dave Lougee, President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria Harker, Chief Financial Officer
Julie Heskett, SVP Financial Planning & Analysis
 10:30AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer
 11:00Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA) Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer
 11:30Lunch Break  
 11:45Sports Investing Panel Sal Galatioto, President, Galatioto Sports Partners
Michael Ozanian, Assistant Managing Editor, Forbes
Michael Levine, Co-Head of CAA Sports
 12:30 pmIMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer
 1:00Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer
 1:30Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer
 2:00Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations
 2:30The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Greg Marcus, Chief Executive Officer
Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer
 3:00comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer
     

The Harvard Club, New York City
35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023
7:50 am – 3:30 pm
Registration: Click Here

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Hanna Howard
Analyst
(914) 921-5015