Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

RYE, N. Y., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.



Presenting Companies & Agenda

7:50 am Opening Remarks Hanna Howard & Paul Fanelli, Gabelli Funds 8:00 Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer

Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer 8:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer

Carolyn Micheli, Chief Communications & IR Officer 9:00 Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer 9:30 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer 10:00* TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Dave Lougee, President & Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Harker, Chief Financial Officer

Julie Heskett, SVP Financial Planning & Analysis 10:30 AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer 11:00 Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA) Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer 11:30 Lunch Break 11:45 Sports Investing Panel Sal Galatioto, President, Galatioto Sports Partners

Michael Ozanian, Assistant Managing Editor, Forbes

Michael Levine, Co-Head of CAA Sports 12:30 pm IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer 1:00 Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer 1:30 Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer

Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer 2:00 Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations 2:30 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Greg Marcus, Chief Executive Officer

Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer 3:00 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer

The Harvard Club, New York City

35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:50 am – 3:30 pm

Registration: Click Here

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:



Hanna Howard

Analyst

(914) 921-5015