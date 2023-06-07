HydroGraph Signs Commercial Agreement with Leading Advanced Materials Supply Chain Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, announced the signing of a commercial agreement with an advanced materials supply chain firm. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone for HydroGraph, as it further expands and accelerates the market introduction, applications development, and commercial use of the Company’s groundbreaking graphene across various key industries.



The advanced materials supply chain firm brings extensive experience and expertise in the development and commercial use of advanced materials, with a particular focus on graphene applications. Leveraging their exceptional knowledge and industry reputation, the firm possesses an expansive reach across multiple sectors that have direct graphene applications and a growing demand for high quality, highly consistent, and commercially scaled graphene, making HydroGraph an excellent match to meet those needs.

"We are very pleased and excited to be working with this distinctive advanced materials firm," stated Jennifer Carmichael, HydroGraph’s Director of Business Development, Lubricants and Specialty Chemicals. "This organization is an exceptional resource and advocate for the effective incorporation of graphene into numerous high-potential applications that can benefit from HydroGraph’s unique and powerful technology. The signing of this agreement solidifies our highly collaborative, synergistic, and impactful relationship, which has already led to new customer applications that are currently in development.”

With this strategic partnership, HydroGraph is poised to further expand the accessibility of high quality graphene for numerous sectors, solidifying the Company’s path towards securing long-term supply contracts across a growing range of industries and applications. The increased market reach and accelerated applications development will enable HydroGraph's graphene to make a substantial impact on key industries by offering enhanced performance, efficiency, and sustainability to an even broader customer base.



About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen, and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

