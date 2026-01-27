HydroGraph Announces Construction of Two Additional Hyperion Reactors to Expand Production Capacity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced construction of two additional Hyperion graphene reactors, supporting the Company’s planned scale-up of graphene production capacity.

Each Hyperion reactor has an expected production capacity of approximately 10 tons per year of HydroGraph’s FGA-1 ultra-pure fractal graphene using the Company’s proprietary explosion-synthesis process. These reactors will have the same physical footprint as HydroGraph’s existing commercial unit, measuring approximately 6 feet by 6 feet by 18 feet.

The two new reactors are expected to be commissioned in January and February of 2026, respectively. Initial commissioning will take place in Manhattan, Kansas, after which the units are ultimately expected to be relocated to HydroGraph’s U.S. facilities in Austin, Texas, which are under construction now. Longer term, the Company intends to commence a broader manufacturing expansion strategy in south Texas, supporting a larger number of reactors and dedicated acetylene supply via pipeline.

“These additional Hyperion reactors represent another step forward in building scalable, repeatable production capacity for ultra-pure graphene - a critical step for advancing our graphene’s adoption in large-scale manufacturing applications,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “By deploying identical reactor systems, we continue to validate the consistency of our process while expanding our ability to meet customer demand as we progress through 2026.”

HydroGraph noted that commissioning the reactors prior to permanent installation allows for controlled validation, performance testing, and process optimization before integration into its Texas manufacturing operations.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

