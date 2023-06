English Estonian

Evelin Kanter, a long-time lawyer of Arco Vara AS, moved on to new challenges and is no longer a member of the board of the group of Estonian companies as of 06/07/2023. For the time being, Evelin Kanter will continue as a member of the board of Marsili II SIA.

Arco Vara's CEO Miko-Ove Niinemäe's comment: "We thank Evelin Kanter for her dedicated contribution to Arco Vara's story and wish her success for the future."





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com