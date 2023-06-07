Mountain America Credit Union Receives 9 CUNA Diamond Awards for Creative Excellence in Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union’s marketing team received nine Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) for its creative excellence and outstanding results. Mountain America was the only credit union to receive nine Diamond Awards from among the 159 credit unions that won an award.



Mountain America’s nine Diamond Award recognitions include:

Business Development Efforts — Business Services Campaign

Business Services Campaign Annual Reports — 2021 Annual Report

2021 Annual Report Financial Education — Guiding You Forward Podcast

Guiding You Forward Podcast Video Non-Commercial — Series — Member Stories

Series Member Stories Outdoor — MyStyle Billboards

MyStyle Billboards Video Commercial — Single or Series — Rock Your Retirement

Single or Series Rock Your Retirement Member Communications — Member Newsletter

Member Newsletter Cutting Edge — MyStyle Checking with NIL Strategy

MyStyle Checking with NIL Strategy Complete Campaign—Rewardflation

“This is great recognition for the entire credit union and demonstrates the quality of work we continue to produce,” said Sharon Cook, senior vice president of marketing at Mountain America Credit Union. “More importantly, these efforts resonated with our members and helped the credit union in our ongoing efforts to guide our members forward to define and achieve their financial dreams.”

In earning these awards, Mountain America’s marketing team tackled some of the most challenging and pressing financial issues, including inflation, retirement, checking and rewards programs. These campaigns were highly effective in educating members about the products and services necessary to achieve financial freedom and thrive during uncertain times.

“The Diamond Awards showcase the best of the best in credit union marketing and business development initiatives,” said Marella Nardotti, Diamond Awards chair and chief marketing officer at NextMark Credit Union. “They recognize innovation and creativity, while tying in impact on organizational profitability, growth, and brand awareness.”

CUNA received more than 1,200 entries across 36 categories from a wide variety of marketing disciplines such as business development efforts, financial education, video, commercials, member communication, direct mail, social media, and website marketing. Nominations were judged on strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and results. Diamond award winners and their winning accomplishments will be featured in an upcoming issue of Credit Union Magazine.

CUNA is the most credible financial services trade association and the only national association that advocates on behalf of all credit unions in the United States.

To learn more about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.