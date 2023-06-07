Changes in substantial shareholding; transactions of persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

English Estonian

In accordance with § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Baltika hereby announces it has been notified on 05.06.2023 of the following change in substantial shareholding under subsection (1) of § 185 of the Securities Market Act.

On 31.05.2023, KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation) transferred its entire shareholding in AS Baltika (i.e. 48,526,500 shares) to its subsidiary KJK BLTK Holding OÜ (registry code 16008469), as a result of which KJK BLTK Holding acquired approximately 89.7% i.e. over 2/3 of all votes represented by the shares of AS Baltika.

As KJK BLTK Holding OÜ constitutes a 100% subsidiary of KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation), the transaction described above constitutes an intra-group transaction.

The transaction described above also qualifies as a transaction made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities with respect to AS Baltika Therefore on 05.06.2023 AS Baltika has also been notified of the above transaction under subsection (1) of Article 19 of the Regulation of the European Union and of the Council (EU) No. 596/2014 by KJK BLTK Holding OÜ and KJK Sicav-SIF (in liquidation; managed by KJK Management S.A.). The listed persons qualify as persons closely associated with the members of the supervisory board of AS Baltika Kristjan Kotkas and Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin respectively.