Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ InflowHealth Solution Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following its Peer Review process, Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ InflowHealth solution has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Designed specifically to help health systems manage the operational, financial and strategic performance of their employed physician networks, Premier’s PINC AI™ InflowHealth solution provides data, analytics, dashboards and advisory services that engage and align efforts at all levels and roles of the medical group. Used by thousands of physicians and medical groups around the country, the medical practice management solution is one of the industry’s most comprehensive set of benchmarks and comparison data.

"Our goal is to help medical groups solve operational and financial challenges, especially given the state of labor and cost management in healthcare today. We do this by optimizing patient access and throughput, managing revenue cycle and financial performance, and ensuring appropriate support staffing,” says David Olson, Vice President of InflowHealth at Premier. “We are honored to provide technology and services to help providers thrive, and that the HFMA panel awarded our solution Peer Review designation.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Premier, Inc. achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 100,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

