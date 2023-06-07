ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 6 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
|100.00%
|0.00%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.39%
|3.61%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2022
|96.54%
|3.46%
|4
|Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company
|99.29%
|0.71%
|5
|Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|96.57%
|3.43%
|6
|Elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company
|99.24%
|0.76%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|96.02%
|3.98%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.87%
|1.13%
|9
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|96.61%
|3.39%
|10
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|93.41%
|6.59%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.17%
|0.83%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.
7 June 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850