ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 6 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 96.39% 3.61% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2022 96.54% 3.46% 4 Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company 99.29% 0.71% 5 Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 96.57% 3.43% 6 Elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company 99.24% 0.76% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 96.02% 3.98% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.87% 1.13% 9 To approve the authority to allot shares 96.61% 3.39% 10 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 93.41% 6.59% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 99.17% 0.83%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

7 June 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850