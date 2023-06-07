AGM Statement

| Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 6 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy96.39%3.61%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202296.54%3.46%
4Re-elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company99.29%0.71%
5Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company96.57%3.43%
6Elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company99.24%0.76%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.02%3.98%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.87%1.13%
9To approve the authority to allot shares96.61%3.39%
10To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights93.41%6.59%
11Authority to purchase own shares99.17%0.83%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

7 June 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850