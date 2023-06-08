Bigelow Tea Announces NEW Black and Herbal Teas Featuring Ingredients & Nutrients with Functional Benefits

Fairfield, Connecticut, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea is excited to announce the launch of three new flavors expanding the ever-popular Bigelow Signature Line of teas. As the national market leader producing over two billion tea bags annually, Bigelow Tea continues to transform the tea industry with Peak Energy™ Black Tea plus extra L-Theanine and Caffeine, Whispering Wildflowers™ Herbal Tea plus L-Theanine, and Ginger Honey Herbal Tea plus Zinc where each blend provides exceptional flavor while featuring ingredients and nutrients with functional benefits that support a healthy way of life.

Bigelow Tea understands that consumers are seeking better-for-you ingredients that not only taste delicious but also deliver functional benefits. The Bigelow family brings innovation to Black tea and Herbal tea blends with the below new flavors:

NEW! Peak Energy™ Black Tea plus extra L-Theanine and Caffeine

A delicious and robust black tea with an earthy balanced aroma, this recipe combines superior tea leaves with an extra boost of L-Theanine and Caffeine to help provide sustained energy throughout the day.

L-theanine, a compound naturally found in tea, works synergistically with caffeine, studies say, to benefit the brain and mood by supporting sustained clarity and focus. This robust yet smooth bold tea is optimal for a morning or midday pick-me-up minus the jitters that may accompany coffee alone, a perfect way to take on the day.

NEW! Whispering Wildflowers™ Herbal Tea plus L-Theanine

This beautiful caffeine-free herbal tea is truly a sensorial experience. The name and imagery evoke a serene meadow of wildflowers swaying gently in the breeze. The color is a bright rosy purple, and the taste is a delicate floral blend of lavender, rose, passionflower, and butterfly pea flower that finishes with a hint of sweetness. L-Theanine has been added to florals, long known for their tranquil properties, to create a comforting cup of tea that not only helps reduce stress but also provides a quiet moment of relaxation.

Studies show that L-theanine, which is not naturally occurring in herbal teas but has been added to this new flavor, can promote a calming effect that may boost mood and help to manage stress and anxiety. Each delicious cup can help every tea drinker relax and wind down from day to evening.

NEW! Ginger Honey Herbal Tea plus Zinc

Expanding on the success of Bigelow Blackberry Citrus plus Zinc herbal tea, a blend valued for its much sought after ingredients, health-conscious consumers will be eager to discover Ginger Honey Herbal Tea plus Zinc which is a spicy, zesty, ginger forward caffeine free herbal tea with a subtle sweet honey flavor.

Studies say ginger, an aromatic spice that offers many versatile benefits including support for a healthy digestive system, is combined with zinc, a trace mineral and essential nutrient that, studies say, supports healing, so that with every cup, tea drinkers will be able to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

“Tea has always been a source of comfort and well-being,” says Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea. “Knowing this, I am excited to announce the expansion of the Bigelow Tea Signature Line with three new teas that provide not only uncompromising exceptional flavor our consumers have grown to rely on, but also include ingredients and nutrients with functional benefits that help support a healthy lifestyle. I hope you are as excited as I am when enjoying each new beautiful cup of tea.”

Bigelow Tea offers over 150 teas. These newly launched teas from the Bigelow Signature line are now available for purchase in stores and online from the Bigelow Tea company website (www.bigelowtea.com) and other select online retailers. The average suggested SRP is $3.49.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment,”® an iconic black tea known for its unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way Americans were drinking tea. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into becoming a national market tea leader today. Under the leadership of president and CEO, Cindi Bigelow, Bigelow Tea has become a Certified B Corporation, one of a select group of companies that has made a commitment to corporate social responsibility as a core business goal in the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact. This certification incorporates maintaining Zero Waste to Landfill operations, being a Green-e® Certified company and organizing the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge fundraiser which has contributed over $2 million to local non-profits since 1988. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea portfolio is comprised of more than 150 flavors which includes the Bigelow Tea signature line, seasonal tea products, organic, wellness and immune support teas that feature ingredients with functional benefits as well as Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

