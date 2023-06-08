Fiverr’s 2nd Annual Study Reveals Anywhere Workers Are Traveling More, For Longer, and Are Earning More, Because of a Shifting Economy

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has announced its second Anywhere Worker Study, releasing insights looking into the current trends of Anywhere Workers. With data from across the world, 2000 Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), reveal that they are choosing to travel more and for longer periods of time.



As the global workforce continues to evolve, remote work continues to gain momentum and remains a highly valuable option and enables this group of workers to incorporate both work and travel into their lifestyle seamlessly. The reasons they choose to become Anywhere Workers range from having the desire for more flexibility, excitement, and adventure, to having grown tired of the typical 9-5 job setting, or having experienced a personal transition in their life, to being inspired by someone else’s Anywhere Worker experience. They range across all age groups, but the majority of them fall within the millennial age range, where they have a fair amount of work experience and have found full-time remote positions that offer them the flexibility to work and travel as they please.

“Work and travel are becoming increasingly blended as the global workforce evolves,” said Gali Arnon, CMO at Fiverr. “It’s incredible to see this type of work becoming more common across the globe. This growing group of workers are taking control over their careers while enriching their lives experiencing what the world has to offer. From full-time workers to freelancers, being an Anywhere Worker has never been easier and the opportunities are endless.”

Key Insights Include:

Anywhere Workers are traveling more now than ever and for longer Over 80% of Anywhere Workers continue to plan on living this lifestyle for up to 5 years. 83% of Anywhere Workers move at least once from one location to another every 6 months, up 10% compared to last year.





More women are leaning into the Anywhere Worker lifestyle because they are prioritizing flexibility and autonomy in their lives

Nearly 36% of female Anywhere Workers prioritize more flexibility and autonomy in their lives, compared to 33% of men. 34% of women Anywhere Workers chose to live a life of travel and work because they were tired of working in a 9-5 setting and staying in one location, compared to 31% of men.





Anywhere Workers are earning more or the same since committing to this lifestyle

Almost all (94%) said their earnings have increased or remained stable. Anywhere Workers that have experienced financial issues previously decreased by 15% compared to last year (64% vs 79%).





Europe and the US are the prime locations for Anywhere Workers

Spain is the most popular country to visit as an Anywhere Worker, followed by Portugal and Italy. In the US, New York City and Texas are the top destinations for work and travel.





To learn more about Fiverr’s second Anywhere Worker study, click here .

Research conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of Fiverr (Digital Nomads) using a sample of 2000 total Digital Nomads who have worked in one of the following markets in the past 12 months: Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Mexico, United States and Italy between 03.05.2023 - 17.05.2023. Censuswide abides by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Press Contacts

Holly Steffy

press@fiverr.com