University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Secure Access to Epic Hyperdrive with BIO-key PortalGuard® and Identity-Bound Biometrics

WALL, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that its longstanding customer University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC) would add BIO-key’s PortalGuard® platform to expand its existing BIO-key biometric authentication investment as it migrates from Epic Systems’ legacy Hyperspace application to the new browser-based Hyperdrive interface.



UIHC is integrating PortalGuard with Epic Hyperdrive to provide SAML SSO (Single Sign-on) capabilities that leverage their current BIO-key biometric authentication deployment and to avoid user re-enrollment or the adoption of more cumbersome, expensive, or shared multi-factor authentication solutions. Driving the UIHC project timeline is the Epic requirement that customers migrate to Hyperdrive by the November 2023 release deadline.

BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform fully supports Hyperdrive’s modern authentication approach through its industry-standard SAML Identity Provider (IdP) capabilities. PortalGuard provided the required integration with Hyperdrive while allowing UIHC users to enjoy BIO-key’s secure and streamlined biometric authentication user experience. Additionally, UIHC could gain additional value by leveraging PortalGuard as its IdP and therefore use biometric authentication for integrated SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect options to extend security benefits to other hospital applications.

"Like most of BIO-key’s other healthcare customers, UIHC uses Epic as a mission-critical application," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "Our customers require the security and convenience of BIO-key’s unique IBB capabilities to create a long-lasting, personalized biometric authentication experience that users prefer over phones or tokens. We all know that shared workstations are common in healthcare, yet most competitive solutions do not address them effectively, resulting in potential vulnerabilities due to token or card sharing for the sake of expediency. Our IBB solution balances security and convenience to deliver a cost-effective, robust authentication experience that users enjoy with the security that healthcare providers require."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR