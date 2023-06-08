Quisitive Gathers Industry Experts in Toronto for Investor Day on June 14, 2023

TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced the guest speakers and industry leaders that will be in attendance at its Investor Day presentation on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Microsoft Technology Center in Toronto, Ontario.



Quisitive has extended invitations to prominent figures in the industry, including Dr. Nizar Mahomed , the CEO of Arthur Health and a renowned board-certified orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Mahomed leads a value-based care organization, and his insights will shed light on the market demand and the impact of Quisitive's healthcare solutions. With a focus on enhancing efficiencies, reducing clinical burdens, and improving patient care, Dr. Mahomed's expertise will benefit both healthcare organizations within and outside the Quisitive ecosystem.

Additionally, Quisitive is thrilled to welcome Scott DeHaven , Principal at Flagship Advisory Partners ("Flagship"), a boutique strategy consultancy and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in payments and fintech. Mr. DeHaven will join Quisitive's management team to share his valuable perspective on the payments industry. Quisitive and Flagship have previously collaborated on industry research, including the publication of a recent article on U.S. payment acquiring processing .

Furthermore, Quisitive is excited to announce that Jeff White , Head of Global Payment Acquiring at Mastercard, will be participating via a special video recording. As an industry leader in payments, Mr. White's experience and expertise will provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the industry and its implications for Quisitive's PayiQ solution.

Investor Day presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the company’s investor relations team at QUIS@gatewayir.com or by calling 949-574-3860. The event will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Quisitive’s website .

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

