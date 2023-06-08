VERSES Publishes Breakthrough Research on Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, announces the publication of a landmark research paper, " Designing Explainable Artificial Intelligence with Active Inference: A framework for interpretability based on the study of introspection and decision-making ." The paper articulates methods for developing human-interpretable, explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) systems based on active inference and the Free Energy Principle, which offers new possibilities for transparency and understanding of AI processing.



VERSES’ research has emerged at a pivotal moment for the AI Industry, coinciding with the recent calls for greater AI explainability by the G7 Digital Ministers and new legislative proposal by the EU in the AI Act that targets Large Language Models (LLMS), like those employed by prominent organizations such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Meta for their lack of explainability. The study could have far-reaching implications for how future AI systems are designed, implemented to be more easily understood and regulated.

"Our research demonstrates the exciting potential of active inference for designing AI systems that are both capable of making complex decisions and explaining their reasoning in a way that humans can understand. This represents a significant step forward in building trust and accountability in AI,” said Mahault Albarracin, Director of Product at VERSES and lead author of the research paper.

The research proposes a unique AI architecture based on the active inference framework and the Free Energy Principle. These scientific principles can be used to create an AI that can explain its decision-making process in human-understandable terms - a significant advancement in the era of 'Explainable AI.'

A collaboration between researchers from VERSES, the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging at University College London, the Departments of Cognitive Computing and Philosophy at the Université du Québec à Montréal, and the Berlin School of Mind & Brain at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, the paper provides a compelling overview of active inference for modeling decision-making with human-like introspection.

The authors contend that their proposed architecture will enable AI systems to track and explain factors contributing to their decisions that can be further scaled up utilizing open standards for knowledge modeling like those being developed by the IEEE Spatial Web Working Group and are intended to be demonstrable in VERSES KOSM OS and GIA products scheduled for release later this year . This new approach to AI transparency aligns with growing demands from regulators, policymakers, and human interest groups for AI systems to be more interpretable and auditable by users.

"The ability for AI to explain its decision-making process is crucial for building trust and understanding amongst end users," said Maxwell Ramstead, VERSES Director of Research. "Our proposed framework takes an important step in this direction, potentially revolutionizing how we view and interact with AI."

In response to growing global concerns about the risks and safety around artificial intelligence, this breakthrough research paper is set to be showcased at the upcoming Active Inference conference in Belgium next month.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA ™, is an Intelligent Agent for anyone powered by KOSM ™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Note

