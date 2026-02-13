VERSES AI Inc. Will Hold a Company Overview and Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces a corporate update webinar for investors.

On Wednesday, February 18th at 10am PST / 1pm EST, VERSES Interim CEO David T. Scott, President & COO James Hendrickson and CFO James Christodoulou will provide a corporate overview and update.

Register for the webinar at:

https://verses.wistia.com/live/events/wohm9p3wx3

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.



David T. Scott, Interim CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

