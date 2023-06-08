Sompo International appoints Monica Cramér Manhem to European (SIIE) Board of Directors

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced the appointment of Monica Cramér Manhem to Sompo International’s subsidiary board of directors for SI Insurance (Europe), SA (“SIIE”). She will serve as Independent Non-Executive Director.



“Monica is a respected industry leader and I am very pleased that she has joined SIIE’s board. Her strong background, depth of expertise and guidance will be instrumental as we expand and grow our business in Europe,” said James Shea, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sompo International.

Julian James, CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C and Chairman of SIIE added, “I’m delighted to welcome Monica to SIIE’s Board of Directors. Her wealth of experience and knowledge of our industry, including the regulatory environment, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen and expand our market position across Europe to meet the needs of our clients and trading partners.”

Monica Cramér Manhem recently retired from SiriusPoint International, the largest reinsurance company in Scandinavia, where she served as CEO. With nearly 40 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry, Monica is a seasoned industry executive. She joined Sirius International in 1985 and has been a director of the board between 2014-2022. She brings broad expertise across underwriting, communications, analytics, strategic and regulatory topics.

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.

