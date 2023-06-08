Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority’s exception from mandatory takeover bid

On 07.06.2023, AS Baltika published an announcement on the transaction between KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation) and its subsidiary KJK BLTK Holding OÜ under which KJK BLTK Holding OÜ acquired all shares in AS Baltika previously held by KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation) i.e. approximately 89.7% of all votes represented by the shares of AS Baltika.
Further to the information outlined in the 07.06.2023 announcement, AS Baltika hereby notifies that as the transaction described above constitutes an intra-group transaction, the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority has, by its decision issued on 07.06.2023 on the basis of respective application from KJK BLTK Holding OÜ, made an exception from mandatory takeover bid in accordance with item (1) of § 173 of the Securities Market Act with respect to the referred transaction.
Brigitta Kippak
Chairman of the Management Board, CEO
brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com