Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority’s exception from mandatory takeover bid

On 07.06.2023, AS Baltika published an announcement on the transaction between KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation) and its subsidiary KJK BLTK Holding OÜ under which KJK BLTK Holding OÜ acquired all shares in AS Baltika previously held by KJK Fund Sicav-SIF (in liquidation) i.e. approximately 89.7% of all votes represented by the shares of AS Baltika.