Cabka Annual General Meeting results: All resolutions duly passed

Amsterdam 8 June 2023. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, held today at Euronext Amsterdam, all resolutions were duly passed.

At the Annual General Meeting, in total 11,559,768 votes could be validly cast representing 47.23 % of the total issued and outstanding share capital of 24,477,991 shares (of which 97,778 special shares).

Management gave an overview of the current business and the General Meeting voted in favor of Cabka’s remuneration report, adopted the audited 2022 financial statements and agreed with the proposed distribution of EUR 0.15 of which EUR 0.05 in cash and EUR 0.10 in ordinary shares. The members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in office in the financial year 2022 were discharged for the performance of their relevant duties. Frank Roerink was appointed as a member of the Management Board and CFO. BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. was reappointed as external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023 and the remuneration policies for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board as well as the authorization for repurchasing and issuing of shares were adopted.

All agenda items were adopted with a (rounded) percentage of 100.0%, an overview of the exact votes casted is provided on the next page.

Management provided a business update and stated that based on Cabka’s strong fundamentals it reiterates the mid-term guidance. Barring unforeseen circumstances, for 2023 Cabka expects to deliver on single digit sales growth, with a recovery of EBITDA margin towards 13-15%.

Financial Calendar 2023

13 June Capital Markets Day

17 August Ex-Dividend* Date

18 August Dividend* Record Date

22 August Publication Half Year Results 2023

25 August Dividend* Payment Date

19 October Trading Update Q3 2023

20 March 2024 Publication Preliminary Results 2023

* Reference to ‘dividend’ refers to proposed distribution





Overview of votes casted per voting item Cabka AGM 8 June 2023

# Agenda item For Against Withheld 2b Remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2022 (advisory vote) 11,557,218 510 2,040 2c Adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2022 11,557,218 510 2,040 2d Distribution in relation to the financial year 2022 and related amendments of the articles of association 11,556,749 510 2,509 3a Discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2022 11,557,218 510 2,040 3b Discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2022 11,557,218 510 2,040 4 Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2023 11,557,218 510 2,040 5 Appointment of managing director 11,557,127 510 2,131 6 Amendment of the remuneration policy of the supervisory board 11,556,702 1,026 2,040 7 Amendment of the remuneration policy of the management board 11,556,233 1,026 2,509 8 Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares 11,557,218 510 2,040 9a. Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to (i) issue ordinary shares 11,554,658 2,601 2,509 9b. Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares 11,556,658 601 2,509

For more information, please contact:

David Brilleslijper, Investor & Press contact

IR@cabka.com , or D.Brilleslijper@cabka.com ,

+316 109 42514

www.investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact: info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

