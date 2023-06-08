English French

PacificSource Health Plans Elevates Member Communications with Quadient

Multistate U.S. health insurer partners with Quadient to enhance the customer experience for its more than 600,000 members



Paris, June 8, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces that PacificSource Health Plans has implemented Quadient Inspire to reduce manual processes and IT resources required for developing and maintaining renewals, member plan materials and related communications. With Quadient Inspire, PacificSource plans to reduce costs and increase efficiency through automation, increasing the speed of creating and managing thousands of blocks and templates of content, and enhancing member communications.

Founded in 1933, PacificSource is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving over 600,000 individuals in Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington states in the U.S. The organization provides individual, small and large group health plans. PacificSource selected Quadient’s industry-leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) software solution Quadient Inspire to replace its legacy system and increase automation, reduce manual processes and consolidate and enhance integration and controls over data files and their security.

“Our mission is to be the lifelong, trusted partner of our members, helping to improve their health and well-being, their overall health care experience and providing access to affordable care. Our plan materials and member letters are a critical part of this experience,” said Martin Martinez, vice president, IT - Enterprise Systems, PacificSource. “We see Quadient as being a long-term partner in helping us achieve our objectves directly tied to customer experience, membership growth, digital strategy, scalability and regulatory compliance.”

Part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation platform, Quadient Inspire is a fully integrated enterprise CCM solution that enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across all channels, from one centralized platform. Since implementing the solution, PacificSource has reduced plan content blocks by 60%, from nearly 20,000 blocks of content to less than 8,000, reducing IT time spent on research and troubleshooting as well as reducing time spent on maintaining up-to-date content. Scalability and sustainability are at the forefront of the PacificSource customer communication design process. As it moves forward optimizing internal workflow processes and controls in this space according to best practice, there is an opportunity to transition content changes to the respective business owners and reallocate IT resources to high-priority technical work within the organization.

“We are thankful for PacificSource putting its trust in Quadient to implement a scalable and cutting-edge method for member communication orchestration,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Over 12,000 customers, including some of the world’s leading healthcare, banking, utilities and insurance companies rely on Quadient’s software platform to enhance their business communications. PacificSource is transforming its member communication processes, and we look forward for them to leverage our advanced technology to continue elevating their end-to-end membership experience.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment