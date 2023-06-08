Casino Group: press release concerning discussions between TERACT and Casino Group

English French

Press release concerning discussions between

TERACT and Casino Group

Paris, 8 June 2023

On March 9, 2023, TERACT and Casino Group entered into exclusive discussions aimed at creating a French leader in responsible and sustainable retail activities, potentially leading to the combination of the two groups' retail activities in France and the establishment of common supply chains closely associating the region's agricultural cooperatives grouped together within the InVivo group, TERACT's majority shareholder.

At the end of this exclusivity period, which was renewed on April 24 and expires today, TERACT and Casino Group have decided, by mutual agreement, to no longer pursue these discussions.

Casino Group and TERACT remain nonetheless open to discussions on a potential commercial partnership, which could cover baked goods including viennoiseries & other pastries and a contract to develop fruit and vegetable channels with TERACT.

The end of discussions between TERACT and Casino Group has no impact on the proposed agreement with Groupement Les Mousquetaires announced on April 24, 2023, which gave rise to the signature of a protocol of intent, as announced on May 26, 2023, and which is continuing in accordance with the agreements.

Lastly, it should be noted that the conciliation procedure opened on May 25, 2023 for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA and certain of its subsidiaries1 is proceeding according to schedule and Casino Group is continuing to examine the proposal from EP Global Commerce a.s. announced on April 24.







1 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Monoprix Holding, Monoprix, Monoprix Exploitation, Ségisor, Distribution Franprix, ExtenC, Geimex, RelevanC, Sédifrais, and Franprix Leader Price Holding

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 8 June 2023 at 6:00 pm CET.

