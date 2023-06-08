Crakmedia employee nominated for Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2023

English French

QUEBEC CITY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia is always proud to celebrate its people’s talent and recognize their exceptional contributions to the industry. The company is pleased to announce that Marie-Ève Rigali has been nominated for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2023 in three categories: Hero of the Year, Engineer of the Year and Innovator of the Year. A pioneer tracing her own path in a traditionally masculine field, these nominations highlight her extraordinary contribution to Crakmedia in the last 11 years. For Nicolas Chrétien, president and founder of the company, “great achievements by the women building the future of Crakmedia are an incredible matter of pride and must be celebrated!”







After a significant career change, Marie-Ève joined Crakmedia’s R&D team back in 2012. She has held several specialized positions as an individual contributor: release manager, project manager, technical analyst, and she is now a product owner. Her specialty is to elaborate complex algorithms and tracking systems allowing for the real-time optimization of Crakmedia’s advertising campaigns. When asked about what makes her the proudest, she says:

“I work on so many projects simultaneously, and I’m incredibly proud of all the support and the training I’m able to provide to development teams, but also to everyone in the company who needs to understand my work better.”

Women in Tech Excellence Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women working in technology. This field remains to this day overwhelmingly masculine, and women who wish to set themselves apart face many challenges. The awards aim at increasing women’s visibility in technology and showcase role models for young girls who might hesitate to pursue STEM.

About Crakmedia

World leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international corporation based in Quebec City, Canada. Their expertise covers digital content creation, advertising campaigns personalization, data and website analysis, brand management, SEO, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development and creating cutting-edge technologies. To learn more about Crakmedia: crakmedia.com/

About Women in Tech Excellence Awards

Holding their 7th edition in London, United Kingdom, the Women in Tech Excellence Awards recognizes and promotes women’s incredible talents and achievements in technology. The annual ceremony has celebrated the success of more than 1800 women since its inception. The awards ceremony will be held in Londo on November 23. To learn more about Women in Tech Excellence Awards: womenintechexcellence.co.uk/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35279995-55be-4943-8262-cfc279a9f16e