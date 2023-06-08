Terminal Darsena Toscana Solves Yard Planning Challenges

LIVORNO, Italy, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), Kaleris proudly announces the successful implementation of the Navis N4 Expert Decking solution to manage and optimize yard planning. After recently experiencing significant volume growth that resulted in extreme yard utilization, TDT launched Expert Decking to maximize efficiency and throughput as part of its new strategy for solving yard planning challenges.

Strategically located in Livorno, the heart of Italy’s northwestern coast, TDT has an annual operational capacity of 900,000 TEU and is the largest Italian port for refrigerated cargo. The terminal serves central and northeastern Italy and represents a key access point for wider European markets with convenient road and rail access. It also plays an important role in exports to the United States, South America, the Caribbean and Africa.

“The post-pandemic period created numerous yard occupancy and congestion challenges for us,” said Giuseppe Caleo, Commercial Director and P.M. at TDT. “Disrupted vessel scheduling and blank sailings increased dwell time for export containers. Coupled with increased demand for change of vessel and port discharge and accepting excess containers, we experienced a dramatic increase in unproductive moves. It became clear the usual way to plan yard allocations would no longer work.”

TDT was able to achieve the following with N4 Expert Decking as part of its new yard planning strategy:



Leveraging smart technology to automate decking decisions for import, export, reefer, and empty container, minimizing intervention and reactive actions required by yard planners

Almost zero fail-to-deck containers by using the concept of wide allocations

Enabling yard planners to proactively manage the yard since they don’t have to spend time on managing micro-allocation and fail-to-decks

A reduction in rehandles of 25 percent within two months of go-live

Improved congestion management, yielding an improvement in quay crane productivity by one point

Reducing the time external trucks spend in the yard creates more efficient, faster delivery for TDT’s inland customers.

“We now have the advantage of taking a proactive position where we can set strategies to find the best solution,” continued Caleo. “Thanks to the excellent on-site collaboration between Kaleris and our team, we are already experiencing performance benefits, including a rehandling reduction and planning consistency.”

Many terminals find the conventional style of yard planning extremely time-consuming, costly and lacking in accuracy. These challenges make it difficult for terminal operators to increase yard capacity while also optimizing terminal operations. N4 Expert Decking considers the state of the yard in real-time, dynamically assessing container volumes, CHE locations and stack configurations and then automating yard planning by distributing containers in the yard according to the terminal’s specific business rules. Move decisions are made logically, minimizing the impact on future operations and maximizing terminal operational efficiencies. The comprehensive yard allocation module facilitates accurate and optimized stowage of containers in the yard so managers spend less time observing allocations and more time on higher-value activities.

“TDT’s steady growth is a testament to its excellent customer service,” said Jacques Marchetti, Chief Revenue Officer for Kaleris. “Our vision at Kaleris is to solve the world’s most difficult transportation challenges, and we achieve it by delivering innovation that directly addresses real-world problems hindering our customers’ goals. We’re pleased to advance our partnership with TDT, enabling them to continue providing the fastest service for fresh goods distribution throughout Europe.”

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest organizations rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology that unlocks enhanced outcomes across yard management, terminal operations, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. Navis, which Kaleris acquired in July 2021, is the company’s premier terminal operating system and vessel & carrier solutions brand. The Navis TOS delivers greater performance by combining technology innovation and world-class services that enable all types of cargo customers to optimize operations and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.

Media Contact

Suzy Swindle, Director of Communications

suzy.swindle@kaleris.com