DIRTT’s Chicago Experience Center Opens its Doors to Demonstrate Dynamic Interior Construction

CHICAGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is hosting DIRTT Connext 2023, where architects and designers will experience first-hand how industrialized construction can build high-performing and adaptable workplace, education, and healthcare spaces.



DIRTT Connext tours will take place June 12 and 13 at the DIRTT Experience Center located at 325 N. Wells Street, Chicago to coincide with NeoCon, one of the biggest events of the year for the commercial interior design industry.

DIRTT’s Experience Center features over 18 vignette areas showcasing the power of industrialized construction and demonstrating the flexibility, adaptability, and versatility of the DIRTT Construction System. Guests will be guided through the space with the opportunity to speak with various subject matter experts on DIRTT’s approach to interior construction. New areas have been added to this year’s event featuring new innovations and prototypes that are sure to spark the creativity of those experiencing the space.

DIRTT is excited to once again be part of this week that is known for helping to shape the built environment. For more information and to book a tour, visit connext.dirtt.com.

