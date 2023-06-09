Bilia AB (publ) announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding senior unsecured bonds and considers issuance of new senior unsecured bonds

English Swedish

Bilia AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) is offering holders of the Issuer’s outstanding bonds outlined below (the “Bonds”) to tender any and all of their Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the “Tender Offer”) at the purchase price set out below, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Bonds will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 9 June 2023 (the “Tender Information Document”).

Description of the Bonds / ISIN / Outstanding Amount / Minimum Denomination / Purchase Price

Sr Unsec FRN / SE00011751361 / SEK 800,000,000 / SEK 2,000,000/ 100.50%

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available in the following link:

https://www.bilia.com/en/investors/bonds/

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Issuer announces that it contemplates to issue new SEK FRN denominated senior unsecured bonds of up to SEK 800,000,000 under a framework of SEK 1,500,000,000 with an expected tenor of 5 years (the “New Bonds”), subject to market conditions.

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CEST on 16 June 2023, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur at or around 26 June 2023. The Issuer’s repurchase of Bonds is conditional upon a successful issue of New Bonds.

Holders of Bonds who accept the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive a priority in the allocation of the New Bonds, subject to the terms set out in the Tender Information Document.

The Issuer has mandated DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Nordea Bank Abp as joint arrangers and bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the New Bonds and as dealer managers for the Tender Offer.

Attachment: The Tender Information Document.

Dealer Managers:

DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch: +47 23 26 80 99, bond.syndicate@dnb.no

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

For further information please contact:

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, June 9, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

This information is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on June 9 2023.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

