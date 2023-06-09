Edf: Appointment of Caroline Chanavas to the EDF Group’s Executive Committee

English French

Appointment of Caroline Chanavas to the EDF Group’s Executive Committee

As of July 1st, 2023, Caroline Chanavas will be appointed as Executive Vice-President, Human Resources. She is tacking over Christophe Carval upon his retirement. She is currently Executive Vice-President, Human Resources jointly with Christophe Carval since April 17th 2023.

Caroline Chanavas, 57, holds Master’s level degrees in multilingual engineering from the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO) and from the Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS), and a Master’s degree in Chinese. She has also been a senior fellow of the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN).

She began her career in China, in 1990, as Sales Manager at Imaje-Jingling. In 1995, she joined Sema Group (now SchlumbergerSema) and created the Chinese subsidiary of which she subsequently became General Manager.

On her return to France, she became Alliances and Partnerships Director for SchlumbergerSema.

In 2003, Caroline Chanavas was appointed Vice-President for Asia-Pacific Strategy at Bull, before joining the Air Operations Division of Thales in 2006, where she held in turn the positions of Vice-President for Sales, then for Commercial Operations, and then for Strategy and Marketing.

In 2013, Caroline Chanavas joined Naval Group as Director of Procurement in the Services Division, responsible for the maintenance and modernization of warships and combat systems.

She has been Naval Group Executive Vice-President, Human Resources, since 2017.

Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Human Resources Division, since July 2017, Christophe Carval holds a degree in electrical engineering from HEI Lille. In 1982, he joined the EDF Group and Gaz de France, where he held numerous management positions, as unit director and then as regional director, in business activities from network operations to management of concessions and customers. In 2007, he was in charge of creating the project of EDF Group’s new Shared Services Division, which he subsequently headed until 2011. He was appointed as Transformation Director in 2011 and then in 2014 Human Resources Health and Safety and Transformation Director at Enedis.

Luc Rémont commented: “I would like to thank Christophe Carval for his exemplary commitment to the EDF Group and, beyond that, to our public service values. The richness of his career is a source of inspiration for all our colleagues. He has given direction and structure to strategic projects for the Group, making employee involvement a key success factor in EDF's drive to become a leading figure in the energy transition. I am delighted to welcome Caroline Chanavas, whom is taking over. I know I can count on her commitment to drive the transformations ahead.”

