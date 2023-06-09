Press release, Helsinki, 9 June 2023 at 9 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS 5+ system order from the United States. The customer is acquiring the system for neuroscience use.

The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems that are both based on Nexstim’s unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology.

The NBS system is FDA cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain and the NBT® system for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the case of this customer the NBS features of the system enable neuroscience studies. Navigated TMS integrated with EEG user interface offers scientists a possibility to measure TMS-evoked cortical reactivity and connectivity.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Our values are solidly grounded in science, and Nexstim has been actively working as a partner in TMS-EEG development. Nexstim’s navigated TMS technology provides a world-leading tool for accurate and precise TMS-EEG measurements as TMS-evoked EEG responses are sensitive to even the smallest shifts in stimulation location. Also, our reliable technology is especially helpful in studies that require repeatability and reproducibility.

We are pleased to see our technology used in neuroscience projects. Especially with our combined diagnostics and therapy system option, we aim to facilitate future innovation in the leading research hospitals and centers of the world.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

