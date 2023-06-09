Anoto Group announces outcome of the rights issue of 20.5 MSEK

English Swedish

The subscription period of the rights issue in Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) ended on 2 June 2023. The subscription ratio in the rights issue amounted to 69.3 percent. Guarantee undertakings corresponding to 15,740,288 shares, approximately 30.7 percent of the shares in the rights issue, will thus be utilized. Through the rights issue Anoto will receive approximately SEK 20.5 million before the deduction of transaction costs.



The subscription ratio in the rights issue amounted to 69.3 percent.

14.1 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights and 55.2 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for without subscription rights.

Guarantee undertakings corresponding to 15,740,288 shares, approximately 30.7 percent of the shares in the rights issue, have been utilized.

The purpose of the rights issue is to finance, together with the directed issue of SEK 20 million approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 May 2023, a fast delivery of pens for a potential order and to repay outstanding debt.

Comment from Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto:

”During the last month, Anoto has raised approximately SEK 70 million through a rights issue, directed issue, and a sale of shares in KAIT. The proceeds are being used to repay debt, focus on building our business and enhancing our team. Upon announcement of the rights issue, the subscription price was determined to a premium to the closing price of the Company’s ordinary share. The great result in the capital raises is due to our core technology and innovation in smartpens where we are the clear market leader. While the world is continuing to digitize, few of us want to lose our pens. This is particularly clear in the classroom where handwriting is a core skill linked to attention and learning. I believe that although we still have a lot of work in front of us, today marks an important inflection point for Anoto.”

Through the rights issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 20.5 million before deduction of costs related to the transaction, which amount to approximately SEK 1.5 million. The rights issue consists of 51,247,103 new shares. The subscription price was SEK 0.40 per new share and the subscription period ended on 2 June 2023. The rights issue was guaranteed to 50 percent, corresponding to SEK 10 million. 14.1 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights and 55.2 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for without subscription rights. Guarantee undertakings of 15,740,288 shares corresponding to approximately 30.7 of the shares in the rights issue have been utilised.

Through the rights issue, the number of shares in Anoto will be increased by 51,247,103 ordinary shares, from 230,611,964 shares to 281,859,067 shares. Through the rights issue and the recently completed directed share issue, the number of shares in Anoto will be increased in total by 101,247,103 ordinary shares, from 230,611,964 shares to 331,859,067 shares. The new shares subscribed for in the rights issue are estimated to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office around week 25. Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in the prospectus. Around 8 June 2023, a settlement note will be sent to those who have received allotment of shares as confirmation of the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. No confirmation will be sent to subscribers who received no allotment. Payment for subscribed and allocated shares is to be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note sent to the subscriber.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTAs") will take place when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the rights Issue and BTAs have been converted to shares, without special notification from Euroclear, which is expected to occur around week 25.

ADVISORS

Setterwalls is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 9 June 2023 at 08:15 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns 47.8 per cent of the shares in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment