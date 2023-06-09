The Oncology Institute (TOI) and Massive Bio Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Care and AI-enabled Cancer Research

CERRITOS, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI), has announced a non-exclusive partnership with Massive Bio, a leader in leveraging artificial intelligence and concierge services to empower cancer patients. This strategic alliance aims to redefine the landscape of cancer treatment by harnessing advanced AI technology and establishing an extensive nationwide network.



Under this visionary collaboration, TOI will be supported by Massive Bio with evaluating the eligibility of patients for TOI's active clinical trial portfolio, utilizing their cooperative business model driven by AI and precision medicine. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and comprehensive diagnostic information, Massive Bio will empower patients and ordering physicians at TOI with clinical decision-support and clinical trial matching services.

Cristina Green, VP of Clinical Research at TOI, commented, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Massive Bio. With our forces joined, more patients will be able to access the most advanced precision medicine available, revolutionizing cancer care. Patients will be connected to potentially life-saving services including treatments and revolutionary clinical trials.”

The alliance between TOI and Massive Bio represents a paradigm shift in cancer care, combining the power of advanced AI technology, personalized therapy, and an extended network of research collaborations. Together, these industry leaders are poised to reshape the future of oncology and bring new hope to patients and their families.

About TOI:

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio is at the forefront of empowering cancer patients to discover their optimal treatment options. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For more information visit https://massivebio.com/.

