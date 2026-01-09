The Oncology Institute Announces Leadership Promotions

Rakesh Panda appointed Chief Information Officer

Nolan Mariano appointed Chief People Officer



CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) announced today the promotions of Rakesh Panda to Chief Information Officer and Nolan Mariano to Chief People Officer. These promotions reinforce TOI’s continued focus on leading the way in value-based cancer care through further development of our technology-enabled care delivery platform as well as strengthening our mission-oriented culture supported by strong leadership.

Rakesh Panda has more than 25 years of experience across IT, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and enterprise software development, including leadership roles at Cisco and Infosys. Mr. Panda will continue to guide TOI’s technology strategy, including AI-enablement efforts and enterprise-level data privacy and security practices. Nolan Mariano has 18 years of experience in People Operations and organizational leadership across several industries. Mr. Mariano joined TOI in 2022 and, as Chief People Officer, will oversee HR Operations, Total Rewards, Learning and Development, and Talent Acquisition functions.

Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer at TOI, commented, “I'm extremely pleased to promote two strong internal leaders into key roles at TOI as we continue to experience rapid growth and new ways of driving world-class community-based cancer care for our patients and payor partners.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

