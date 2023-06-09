Harju County Court dismissed the claim submitted by Tallinn University of Technology

English Estonian

Harju County Court passed today an interim judgement, dismissing the claim submitted by Tallinn University of Technology against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed. Company´s earlier announcement regarding this claim is available here.



The claimant had joined the claims from various persons from 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 743,854.70 plus the interests. Tallinna Vesi did not admit this claim and disputed it in full from the start, by affirming that the company has always acted legitimately and applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force.

The interim judgement has not entered into force and the claimant can appeal it within 30 days as of receiving the interim judgement.

In Tallinna Vesi’s opinion, the ongoing proceedings of action have no significant impact on the company’s financial results.





