A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday June 6, 2023 to Friday June 9, 2023:

Number of

A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 362,900 5,799,679,704 6 June 2023 690 11,905.9710 8,215,120 7 June 2023 739 11,780.4871 8,705,780 8 June 2023 735 12,270.2585 9,018,640 9 June 2023 700 12,140.3143 8,498,220 Total 6-9 June 2023 2,864 34,437,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,037 12,024.2731 36,517,717 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,183 343,869,942 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 368,801 5,870,635,181 Number of

B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,530,635 25,576,952,189 6 June 2023 2,714 12,034.3386 32,661,195 7 June 2023 2,913 11,927.8493 34,745,825 8 June 2023 2,875 12,494.0470 35,920,385 9 June 2023 2,793 12,288.6180 34,322,110 Total 6-9 June 2023 11,295 137,649,515 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,054 12,186.7913 110,339,208 Bought from the Foundation* 2,853 12,186.6832 34,768,607 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 116,144 1,387,767,520 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,553,837 25,859,709,519 Page 1 of 2 *) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,579, A shares and 496,008, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

