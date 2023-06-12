Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday June 6, 2023 to Friday June 9, 2023:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|362,900
|5,799,679,704
|6 June 2023
|690
|11,905.9710
|8,215,120
|7 June 2023
|739
|11,780.4871
|8,705,780
|8 June 2023
|735
|12,270.2585
|9,018,640
|9 June 2023
|700
|12,140.3143
|8,498,220
|Total 6-9 June 2023
|2,864
|34,437,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,037
|12,024.2731
|36,517,717
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,183
|343,869,942
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|368,801
|5,870,635,181
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,530,635
|25,576,952,189
|6 June 2023
|2,714
|12,034.3386
|32,661,195
|7 June 2023
|2,913
|11,927.8493
|34,745,825
|8 June 2023
|2,875
|12,494.0470
|35,920,385
|9 June 2023
|2,793
|12,288.6180
|34,322,110
|Total 6-9 June 2023
|11,295
|137,649,515
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,054
|12,186.7913
|110,339,208
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,853
|12,186.6832
|34,768,607
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|116,144
|1,387,767,520
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,553,837
|25,859,709,519
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,579, A shares and 496,008, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 June 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
