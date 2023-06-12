Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday June 6, 2023 to Friday June 9, 2023:

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)362,900 5,799,679,704 
6 June 202369011,905.97108,215,120 
7 June 202373911,780.48718,705,780 
8 June 202373512,270.25859,018,640 
9 June 202370012,140.31438,498,220 
Total 6-9 June 20232,864 34,437,760 
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,03712,024.273136,517,717 
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)29,183 343,869,942 
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)368,801 5,870,635,181 
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,530,635 25,576,952,189 
6 June 20232,71412,034.338632,661,195 
7 June 20232,91311,927.849334,745,825 
8 June 20232,87512,494.047035,920,385 
9 June 20232,79312,288.618034,322,110 
Total 6-9 June 202311,295 137,649,515 
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,05412,186.7913110,339,208 
Bought from the Foundation*2,85312,186.683234,768,607 
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)116,144 1,387,767,520 
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,553,837 25,859,709,519 
      Page 1 of 2 *) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,579, A shares and 496,008, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 June 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

