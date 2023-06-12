2023-06-12

PRESSRELEASE





Arcoma signs distribution agreement with Canon Korea Inc.

We are happy to announce that we have signed a distribution agreement with Canon Korea Inc.

Canon Group and Arcoma have been business partners for many years, and we are now expanding the collaboration with the South Korean market.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Arcoma, South Korea is a great market where Canon is a leading player. I am also glad to see that the two companies had achieved its first phase of business strategy implemented in terms of market outreach and penetration.”, says Mattias Leire, CEO at Arcoma.

About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se



For more information, please contact:

Mattias Leire, CEO, mattias.leire@arcoma.se, +46 766-66 54 88

The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on June 12, 2023 at 1 PM.

