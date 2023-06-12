21Shares Launches World’s First ETP Offering Single Asset Exposure to Lido DAO

The 21Shares Lido DAO ETP will provide investors with access to Lido DAO ecosystem

ZURICH, June 12, 2023 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, today announced the launch of the 21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO). This product offers investors first-of-its-kind single asset exposure to Lido DAO (“Lido”), the market-leading liquid staking solution for various Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

Lido’s mission is to make staking simple, secure and decentralized. It does so by enabling users to stake their assets and receive an equal amount of staked tokens (“stTokens”) in return, which accrue staking rewards. These stTokens can then also be traded on the secondary market and used within DeFi applications, a process known as “liquid staking.” Liquid staking allows users to access the benefits of staking without facing lock-up periods or high minimum staking amounts that can place staking out-of-reach for many everyday investors. Lido is the largest liquid staking provider, responsible for $13.33B in total value locked out of the combined $19.53B in total value locked across the space as a whole. With the 21Shares Lido DAO ETP, investors have a simplified and secure way to gain exposure to the growth of liquid staking through an ETP that is fully collateralized, with institutional grade security and custody solutions.

"The 21Shares Lido DAO ETP was launched to offer investors exposure to liquid staking, one of the fastest-growing segments in the digital asset space," said Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product at 21Shares. "Lido DAO's position as a pioneer and market-leader make this an ideal entry point for investors looking to participate in the growth of this important sector."

The 21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO) is currently listed on BX Swiss, and will be cross-listed on Euronext Paris this Wednesday, June 14.



Name ETN ISIN Ticker Listing Currency Exchange Listing Date 21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO)

CH1275043318



LIDO

BW USD BX Swiss 12.06.2023













About 21.co

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21.co is registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit 21.co.

Press Contact

Megan Enright, Communications Manager, press@21.co