Vita Coco Partners with Bluestone Lane to Launch New Coconut Water Cold Brew

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make the most of long summer days this season with The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) and Bluestone Lane’s new Coconut Water Cold Brew, available exclusively at Bluestone Lane cafés and coffee shops nationwide starting Monday, June 12. Bluestone Lane’s first-ever specialty coconut water coffee drink, the Coconut Water Cold Brew, is hand crafted and blends the delicious flavor of Bluestone Lane’s signature Flagstaff brew with the refreshing taste of Vita Coco Original Coconut Water for a perfect summer morning or afternoon treat.



The new Coconut Water Cold Brew is a summer twist on the Bluestone Lane classic. The balanced and versatile brew is light and refreshing, offering notes of toasted almond, vanilla and milk chocolate. To develop the Coconut Water Cold Brew, Bluestone Lane’s expert baristas carefully determined the perfect ratio of Vita Coco Coconut Water to complement the brand’s Flagstaff cold brew blend. A touch of house-made vanilla syrup is then added to round out the drink’s flavor profile.

“Coconut water is inherently versatile but integrating it into cold brew is a newer take for us — one we’re eager to see enjoyed and celebrated all summer long,” said Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of The Vita Coco Company. “The Coconut Water Cold Brew is the pick-me-up you’ll reach for to fuel all of your summer activities, thanks to refreshing coconut water and caffeine from Bluestone’s award-winning brew.”

Inspired by the influential coffee culture in Melbourne, Australia, Bluestone Lane’s crafted menu of artisanal coffee beverages and delicious all-day menu is designed to elevate the coffee experience for American customers. The new Coconut Water Cold Brew puts a tropical spin on the Bluestone Lane menu and will introduce consumers to a new, premium cold brew coffee and coconutty experience.

The Coconut Water Cold Brew will be available at Bluestone Lane cafés and coffee shops nationwide for $5.75 starting June 12. Celebrate summer solstice, June 21, with Bluestone Lane’s exclusive, in-app promotion to energize you on the longest day of the year: receive $1 off the Coconut Water Cold Brew for all mobile orders, available nationwide. To ensure eligibility, consumers must download the Bluestone mobile app—available on iOS and Android— and create an account by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, June 19.

"Celebrating our partnership with Vita Coco, we are thrilled to introduce our locals to the refreshing Coconut Water Cold Brew," said Nick Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. "Through the perfect fusion of Vita Coco Original Coconut Water and our meticulously crafted Flagstaff brew, we've created an invigorating summer beverage that captures the essence of the season."

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

To learn more about Bluestone Lane, visit bluestonelane.com. You can also connect with Bluestone Lane on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

ABOUT BLUESTONE LANE

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australian lifestyle and hospitality brand and currently operates 60+ premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. The award-winning specialty coffee roaster was named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC. Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee with an elevated experience and healthier menu options. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering a world-class hospitality experience to serve its locals, not customers. Nick Stone, a native from Melbourne Australia, founded Bluestone Lane to infuse a personal connection into the American café experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, compostable espresso coffee pods, teas, cold-pressed juices and bakery items. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.

