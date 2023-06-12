The Secret Garden Pop-Up Debuts at City Club Los Angeles

Downtown LA city club unveils hidden garden paradise featuring elevated dining and event series



LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invited , the world's largest owner and operator of private clubs, announced the debut of its Secret Garden pop-up experience at City Club Los Angeles available now through June 30. Located on the 51st floor of the City National Plaza, guests are invited to dine among the stars while enjoying sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles skyline, Santa Monica and Dodger Stadium.

The newly launched Secret Garden, an immersive and Instagram-worthy experience, has transformed the esteemed Aperture Lounge into a garden oasis, complete with vibrant orange, yellow and green hues that provide the perfect backdrop for any dining occasion. The pop-up experience presents a series of rotating events featuring an evolving menu of locally sourced, internationally-inspired dishes by Chef Victor Munoz. In addition to the exceptional cuisine, the Secret Garden boasts an extensive wine list offering sought-after classics and stellar gems from California, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere, including Chandon’s Garden Spritz.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era of hospitality, social connections, and elevated experiences with the Secret Garden pop-up experience,” said Alex Thapar, general manager of City Club Los Angeles. “We look forward to welcoming both Members and guests to this one-of-a-kind, immersive experience that highlights the culinary offerings of City Club Los Angeles. With elevated dining tastings and dinners, as well as an exclusive event series from Chef Munoz, this lineup is not to be missed.”

Whether a Member or a guest, City Club LA’s Secret Garden provides an unforgettable experience and allows patrons to take their lifestyle to greater heights with an elevated dining and event series. The pop-up experience has something for everyone, from an immersive chef’s experience to a tantalizing spring tasting, an exclusive chartreuse dinner to a pre-fixe dinner and more. In addition, the venue will host Volcan Tequila for an exclusive educational dinner and tasting experience, as well as a special Hennessy dinner and board shorts and blazers soiree.

City Club LA’s Secret Garden pop-up experience is open to the public on select days and times, with exclusive access for Members. Book a reservation by visiting bit.ly/42MwnXj , and learn more about City Club LA and membership options by visiting www.invitedclubs.com .

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Media Contact:

Bolt PR

(949) 995-1459

invitedclubs@boltpr.com

Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Carla Chirico

carla.chirico@invitedclubs.com

