CancerVAX Reports Positive Progress on Kids Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment

LEHI, Utah, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that its UCLA research team has made positive progress towards developing a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a deadly form of kids cancer.



Ewing sarcoma is an aggressive bone and soft-tissue cancer with limited chances of cure, more prevalent in adolescents and young adults. Current therapies for Ewing sarcoma have reached a plateau over the last several decades, and there is an urgent need for improved outcomes. Approaches that target chemotherapy-resistant tumors, especially in metastatic and/or microscopic residual disease would be revolutionary.

CancerVax is working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA. The team has previously identified a protein present on the surface of more than 90% of Ewing sarcoma tumors. Using the latest technologies available, the investigators have been working on chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cells and bispecific antibodies targeting this protein biomarker. The findings of this work will create and evaluate new promising tools for recruiting and activating the patient’s own immune system to track and destroy Ewing sarcoma tumors. To learn more about the different types of immunotherapy treatments, please visit: https://cancervax.com/immunotherapy.

Over the past year, the Company’s UCLA research team has successfully developed 7 antibody candidates. Six (6) have been fully humanized with confirmed targeting affinity for the Ewing sarcoma biomarker, two (2) of which will be used to develop CAR T-cell treatments, three (3) will be manufactured into bispecific antibodies.

Ryan Davies, CEO of CancerVAX, commented, “This is very exciting progress. We started this adventure with UCLA based on their discovery of a natural Ewing sarcoma surface marker. Now, they have successful developed some promising ways to target that marker, therefore Ewing sarcoma tumor cells. This project is on track to have a bispecific antibody and custom engineered CAR T-cells by the end of summer or fall. Then, we will move into comprehensive testing of in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity of mouse models, hopefully by the spring of 2024.”

Byron Elton, Chief Marketing Officer of CancerVAX, also commented, “As a former cancer patient myself, I know first-hand the emotional and physical toll cancer has on patients and their families, especially with the old paradigm of cancer treatment using chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Immunotherapy, which uses the body’s own immune system, represents a new paradigm of cancer treatment that helps patients get better without feeling worse by being highly targeted.”

Ewing sarcoma is 1 of 2 major cancer research programs CancerVAX has with UCLA. For more information about CancerVAX, please visit http://www.cancervax.com/.

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to fight cancer using the body’s immune system. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with incredible precision. Like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we work with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

communications@CancerVAX.com