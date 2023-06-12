Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2023 (the “Meeting”).
Election of Directors
The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:
|Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
|Victor Mashaal
|1,604,353
|99.90%
|1,536
|0.10%
|David E. Basner
|1,605,789
|99.99%
|100
|0.01%
|Eileen Bermingham
|1,605,789
|99.99%
|100
|0.01%
|Frank Daniel
|1,604,353
|99.90%
|1,536
|0.10%
|Jeffrey Jonas
|1,604,889
|100.00%
|Nil
|0.00%
|Richard Mashaal
|1,604,353
|99.90%
|1,536
|0.10%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.
About Senvest
Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.
For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.