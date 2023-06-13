Global Automotive Metaverse Research Report 2023 Featuring Holoride, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Meta, & Renault

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enter the Car-Metaverse: Trends and Innovation for Immersive Automotive Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion of Metaverse in Mobility creates new opportunities to deliver digital, immersive experiences for vehicle features and Industry 4.0

The Metaverse, the virtual worlds which revolutionized gaming, are coming to vehicles promising immersive reality.

This report examines:

New applications enabled by the progress of Car-Metaverse. We examine vehicle interior features, remote services and adjacent industry applications such as financial services and robotics.

New business models in Automotive Metaverse: from expansion of automotive players into new verticals, to new entrants, and Metaverse-as-a-Service

Innovative companies behind core technologies, such as XR, holography, connectivity.

The report segments Automotive Metaverse into 20 applications

Vehicle in-cabin applications and features Social media: embedded or integrated with social media. Example Meta's XR headset in vehicles Safety: cabin sensing, e.g. Mercedes-Benz's Brain-to-Machine interface in the 2021 concept VISION AVTR Autonomous Driving: tele-operation of robotaxis Connected: virtual office inside the vehicle, or the Vehicle-as-a-Service, aka Vehicle-as-an-Office Information: Real-time information, Avatars, assistants Augmented Reality Windshield Entertainment: gaming, e.g., Holoride's VR headset that merges vehicle data to make gaming immersive In-car e-commerce Electrification Maintainance: using vehicle digital twins

Vehicle remote access or tele-operation Emergency services Remote operation of vehicles Virtual development, prototyping Remote experiences, such as training

Dealership services: Virtual showroom, virtual dealership, Financial services

Industry 4.0: Smart Factory, from Renault Robotics, from Hyundai



Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovative applications and services in Car-Metaverse

In-cabin applications and features

Social: embedded or integrated with social media,

Safety: Enhanced situational awareness, cabin sensing, training

Connected and Autonomous Driving: robotaxis

Information: real-time information, avatars, assistants

Entertainment: gaming

In-car e-commerce

Electrification

Remote or tele-operation

Emergency services

Remote operation of vehicles

Tele-operation of robotics

Virtual development

Financial services

2. Key technological building blocks

XR,

Holography

Computing

UX-UI

Connectivity

3. Regulation, policy and standards

Data

Cyber security

Standards

4. Consumer needs and sentiment

5. Evolving player ecosystem

Companies Mentioned

Holoride

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

Meta

Renault

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvqwl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.