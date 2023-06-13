Melco honored as Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year by Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2023 for second consecutive year

MACAU, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2023 as Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year for the second consecutive year. Melco’s proactive contributions and innovative CSR initiatives to give back to the community it serves, in particular through its volunteering initiative, Simple Acts of Kindness 2.0, have been recognized by the Asia-Pacific edition of Global Gaming Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Thank you to Global Gaming Awards for the honor. Our Simple Acts of Kindness initiative has been fundamental to our continued support of the community’s elderly, youth and those in need. We have been inspired by the doubling of the initiative’s volunteer activities over the past year. Empowered by aligning themselves with Melco’s core beliefs, an astonishing 22,000 colleague participants volunteered their time and effort in 2022 – we are thankful for their dedication and commitment to supporting our local communities.”

About Simple Acts of Kindness

Melco’s Simple Acts of Kindness was initiated in 2020 to help the community in Macau during the height of the pandemic. The Simple Acts of Kindness philosophy is based on the principle that a multitude of little things can have a big impact. Having seen the benefits of this initiative over the years, today, Melco continues to bring warmth and care to the local community through Simple Acts of Kindness 2.0. Across Melco’s three key locations of Macau, Manila and Cyprus, over 22,000 participants volunteered their time across in 2,000 volunteering initiatives during 2022.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

