W&T Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 15, 2023

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM Central.



As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics, including the Company’s long history of generating cash flow and profitable growth in the Gulf of Mexico, the acquisition opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, the Company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its balance sheet, and management’s strategy to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0lidgZFMRTqGjVUtQKrTFA.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had working interests in 47 fields (39 in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and 159,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

