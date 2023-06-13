Pure Skin Laser Center Brings Laser Tattoo Removal and More to Clarkston, MI

CLARKSTON, Mich., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Skin Laser Center is an up-and-coming aesthetic practice in Clarkston, Michigan, offering laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal and vascular lesion removal services. They provide laser treatments using the Astanza Duality Q-switched laser, an advanced medical-grade technology.



Pure Skin Laser Center provides Michigan's best aesthetic treatments and laser tattoo removal experience. With Pure Skin’s state of the art technology they can safely and effectively treat all skin types and is ideal for removing unwanted brown spots and spider veins, making it one of the only centers in the Metropolitan Detroit area that can provide comprehensive aesthetic services.

"Everyone deserves to feel great in their own skin,” says Preston Banks, owner of Pure Skin Laser Center. “We saw a huge need for these unique services and are excited to bring them to the Clarkston area. We cannot wait to see the positive impacts laser treatments can have on people’s lives.”

Pure Skin Laser Center’s laser specialists understand the importance of providing excellent customer service and delivering great results. Only the best laser technology is used to make sure clients feel safe and confident going into their treatments. Pure Skin has also invested in the Zimmer Cryo 6, an advanced numbing solution, to alleviate pain and maximize patient comfort.

Pure Skin Laser Center offers free consultations, competitively priced treatment packages, referral discounts and more. Contact them to learn more about their affordable pricing options and book a free consultation today.

About Pure Skin Laser Center

Pure Skin Laser Center is Detroit’s premier destination for laser tattoo removal and advanced body services. Their services are customized to the individual customer and their needs. Every client is assessed by the clinic’s certified laser practitioner and given a tailored treatment plan that fits their lifestyle.