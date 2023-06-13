Verifone to Host 7th Annual CommerceNow, the Hottest Virtual Event for Ecommerce Professionals

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the Fintech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known brands and directly to more than 600,000 merchants, announces today that its preeminent virtual event for commerce professionals will take place online between June 21-22, which will bring together thought leaders and influencers from the commerce space for interactive sessions and keynotes.







Thirteen industry leaders will share their advice, frameworks and favorite technologies with eCommerce professionals from across the globe, exploring the latest trends to hyper scale online businesses. Participants will get a chance to hear from and ask questions of thought leaders working in customer acquisition and retention, customer success, product management, conversion rate optimization and more. The event speaker lineup includes Michael Aagaard, one of the world's foremost specialists in Conversion Rate Optimization; Melanie Balke, CEO & Founder of The Email Marketers; Dan Ben-Nun, Founder & CEO of Adspace; Jasmin Guthmann, Head of Corporate Communication at Contentstack; and many other industry leaders. This year’s edition will be hosted by Michael Nicholas, Head of Verifone Americas Digital Sales.

Commerce professionals can attend the virtual event for free but need to sign-up beforehand on the site. Interested companies can also register as event partners for CommerceNow 2023.

“Commerce has taken incredible strides in the past year, driven by technological advancements, business consolidations and new consumer expectations. As businesses are looking to innovate more efficiently and delight users in the process, Verifone is proud to be their partner on this journey,” said Nicholas. “Beyond empowering businesses with solutions to address expansion, monetization and retention goals, we are happy to be able to inspire their vision and facilitate interaction and engagement with other digital commerce industry leaders. See you all on the CommerceNow virtual stage on June 21!”

Visit the CommerceNow 2023 event page to save your seat for the event and get agenda details. Registrants will receive free access to the live event, as well as the on-demand recordings of each session.

About Verifone

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike. The company’s global services platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security and handles 12B+ online and in-store transactions annually, totaling more than $500B. Trusted and recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess and solution flexibility.

