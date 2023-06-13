Radiation Dermatitis Market Set to Expand at 5% CAGR, Targeting USD 700 Mn by 2030, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radiation dermatitis market stood at USD 400 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 700 Mn by 2030.



High incidence of various types of cancers and clinical effectiveness of radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer are fueling the radiation dermatitis market. According to data published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the number of cancer cases stood at 19.3 million in 2020, with 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. This means 1 in 5 persons develop cancer during their lifetime, with deaths of 1 in 11 women and 1 in 8 men due to the disease. The number of new cancer cases per year is estimated to rise to 29.5 million by 2040, with16.4 million deaths due to the disease.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in the world. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer reported in 2018. Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium report the highest rate of breast cancer in the world.

Growth in radiation dermatitis market declined amid COVID-19. Decline in overall consumer spending affected stakeholders in the value chain in terms of delayed shipment of raw materials and disruption in supply chains. This compelled companies in the radiation dermatitis market to adopt contingency plans to stay flexible in production and distribution activities. They maintained high inventory levels to remain stocked for essential medications that are required for radiation dermatitis at all times.

Growth Drivers

Rise in adoption of radiation therapy for the increase in incidence of cancer is fueling the radiation dermatitis market

Clinical advantages of radiation therapy, for targeted treatment in controlling cancer, and consistency in treatment standards are augmenting growth

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Adoption of Radiation Therapy to Fuel Market Growth – Radiation therapy is a widely used treatment for cancer for its clinical effectiveness. Radiation therapy is given either alone or with other treatments, which relieves symptoms or increases survival in more advanced cases of cancer. Radiation therapy accounts for 40% of all cancers cured globally and for improving the quality of life for many others.

Rise in utilization of radiation therapy, attributed to targeted treatment to destroy cancer cells and consistency in treatment standards across centers have resulted in rise in prevalence of radiation dermatitis. According to the data published by the American Society for Radiation Oncology, around 95% of patients who receive radiation therapy suffer mild degree of radiation dermatitis, whereas 85% of total patient suffer from moderate to severe radiation dermatitis that requires intensive treatment. This is boosting the radiation dermatitis market size.

Clinical Practice to Administer Combination Therapies Boosting Market Value – Patients of advanced cancers need to be given a combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy, as a single type of therapy is not effective. Patients who receive radiation therapy as well as chemotherapy have a higher chance of suffering from radiation dermatitis.

Development of New Biocompatible, Biodegradable Nanomaterials Address Shortcomings of Wound Dressings – Wound dressings used in radiation dermatitis are highly elastic and flexible in nature. On the downside, these dressings, in some cases, may damage sensitive skin and may not prevent maceration. This has resulted in the need for new biodegradable and biocompatible nanomaterials that help control all phases of wound healing. Therefore, companies in the radiation dermatitis market are enhancing their R&D capabilities to develop dressings that incorporate self-healing and antibacterial properties.

Introduction of Improved Radiation Therapy Equipment to Hinder Market Development – Severity to develop radiation dermatitis can be either treatment-related or patient-related. Treatment-related factors include intensity and quality of radiation beam and the location and size of the target.

Advanced radiation therapy, which comprises proton therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, can reduce the risk of developing radiation dermatitis by targeting the tumor more accurately, thereby preventing normal tissue from getting destroyed.

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the radiation dermatitis market are engaging in regulatory approvals, development of innovative products, and collaborations and partnership with other companies.

Prominent players in the radiation dermatitis market include Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Company, Intermed S.A., BMG PHARMA S.p.A., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation., and ConvaTec Group plc.

The global radiation dermatitis market is segmented as follows;

Global Radiation Dermatitis Market, by Product

Oral Medication Corticosteroids Oral Analgesics & Antibiotics

Topical Corticosteroids Hydrophilic Creams Topical Antibiotics

Dressings Hydrogel Hydrocolloid No Sting Barrier Film Honey Impregnated Gauze Silicone Coated Dressing Others



Global Radiation Dermatitis Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Radiation Dermatitis Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



