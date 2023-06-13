AMD Expands World Class Commercial Portfolio with Leadership Mobile and Desktop Processors for Business Users

— New AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors bring advanced “Zen 4” performance and a dedicated Ryzen™ AI engine to select Windows 11 business laptops from top PC vendors including HP and Lenovo —

— AMD Ryzen PRO 7000 Series desktop processors deliver leadership performance and efficiency for the future of work —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced its new Ryzen™ PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors, bringing the most advanced and power efficient x86 processors to more premium Windows 11 business laptops and mobile workstations.1 With “Zen 4” architecture, AMD RDNA™ 3 integrated graphics, AMD PRO technologies, and RyzenTM AI on select models, the Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors are purposefully designed to meet the demands of the modern workforce. Further expanding its commercial lineup, AMD also announced the Ryzen PRO 7000 Series processors for desktop, bringing the power of “Zen 4” and AMD RDNA™ 2 integrated graphics to professional desktop users.

“More than half (52%) of IT managers surveyed say they don’t have the proper technology infrastructure needed to handle AI workloads,” said Matthew Unangst, senior director, commercial client and workstation, AMD.2 “The new Ryzen PRO 7040 Series pairs incredible performance and battery life to meet the needs of today’s workforce, while also offering a new dedicated AI engine on select models, to help meet the demands of the AI transformation.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Processors for Mobile with Ryzen AI

Built on industry-leading 4nm technology and featuring up to 8 “Zen 4” cores and RDNA™ 3 integrated graphics, the AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors enable excellent levels of performance and efficiency for business applications, with the Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor offering an average 17% increase in performance over the x86 competition.3 The AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U processor offers up to 18% higher CPU performance4 and up to 15% better battery life while video conferencing, compared to an Apple M2 Pro processor.5

Select AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors feature Ryzen AI, the world’s first integrated AI engine on an x86 processor.6 This AI engine revolutionizes business laptops by enabling premium AI experiences. It offers immersive collaboration experiences on platforms like Microsoft Teams and other leading video conferencing applications. Going forward, it is expected to bring unique advantages in next-gen collaboration, creation, productivity, predictive UI, and AI powered security features. Ryzen AI helps equip select laptops for the future of work with AI.

“Microsoft and AMD have worked closely to enable Ryzen AI in prominent Windows features like Windows Studio Effects, said Pavan Davuluri, Corporate VP, Windows Silicon and System Integration, Microsoft Corp. “We truly believe that AI is going to reinvent how our customers do everything on Windows and the introduction of these Ryzen AI technology-enabled business laptops is the next step toward unlocking a superior experience.”

Model Cores / Threads Boost Frequency7 Base Frequency Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) GPU Model RyzenTM AI Engine AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 7940HS 8/16 Up to 5.2 GHz 4.0 GHz 24MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840HS 8/16 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 24MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7640HS 6/12 Up to 5.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 22MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 760M Included AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U 8/16 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.3 GHz 24MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7640U 6/12 Up to 4.9 GHz 3.5 GHz 22MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 760M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7540U 6/12 Up to 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz 22MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 740M



Perfect for the current hybrid and on-the-go workforce, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor provides state-of-the-art productivity and virtual collaboration, with up to 29% better performance per watt compared to the competition while running the Procyon Overall benchmark and simultaneously using Microsoft Teams.8 Additionally, while videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams, the Ryzen PRO 7840U processor offers up to 70% longer battery life than the competition.9

AMD Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Processors for Desktop

The new Ryzen PRO 7000 Series processors feature up to 12 high efficiency “Zen4” cores with up to 5.4 GHz boost frequency,10 supported by RDNA 2 architecture-based integrated graphics to deliver leading performance for professional workloads – including up to a 48% increase on a Ryzen 5 PRO 7645 processor in PCMark® 10 productivity and creation workloads over the competition.11 Built on the AMD Socket AM5 platform, these processors offer support for the latest technologies, including DDR5 memory, up to PCIe® 5.0 storage, and ultra-fast WiFi® 6E, providing professionals a new level of responsiveness, speed and efficiency. Equipped with a full suite of enterprise-grade manageability and security features, AMD Ryzen processors with PRO technologies help ensure PCs perform reliably, with security features included to allow for accelerated productivity and enhanced collaboration.

Model Cores / Threads Boost

Frequency9 Base Frequency Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) GPU Model AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 7945 12/24 Up to 5.4 GHz 3.7 GHz 76MB 65W Radeon Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7745 8/16 Up to 5.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 40MB 65W Radeon Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7645 6/12 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 38MB 65W Radeon Graphics



AMD PRO Technologies

With AMD PRO technologies, every processor in the Ryzen PRO 7000 Series delivers a suite of essential technologies for IT-managed business environments. Designed with today’s hybrid workforce in mind, these new processors provide the enterprise-grade multi-layered security features – including AMD Memory Guard,12 Secured-core PC, and chip-to-cloud security technology enabled by Microsoft Pluton13 – simplified deployment and manageability, and the quality assurance that business and IT decisionmakers demand.

Commercial Systems from Leading OEMs Coming Soon

Beginning this month, enterprise customers will be able to purchase Ryzen PRO processor-based systems from top PC vendors including HP and Lenovo.

“Today’s hybrid workers need to feel empowered to break free from traditional workspaces and confidently create, collaborate, and connect from anywhere with the right devices,” said Guayente Sanmartin, global head of commercial systems and displays solutions, HP Inc. “Together with AMD, HP is redefining hybrid flexibility in the workplace. By delivering an outstanding combination of performance and power efficiency, we are enabling hybrid professionals to transition seamlessly and work untethered on real-world tasks for longer than ever before, experiencing as much as up to a 22% improvement in system performance.”14

“At Lenovo, we have a strong tradition of equipping our enterprise customers with state-of-the-art mobile technologies that deliver leadership performance and revolutionary features,” said Tom Butler, executive director, worldwide commercial portfolio and product management, Lenovo. “AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors will power many of our latest ThinkPad laptops, delivering computing experiences that push the boundaries of what is possible with a business laptop thanks to incredibly fast and efficient performance as well as next-gen features such as Ryzen AI technology.”

©2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen, RDNA, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Microsoft, Microsoft Pluton, and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown herein are plans only and subject to change. “Zen 4” is a codename for AMD architecture and is not a product name. GD-122

1 Based on a smaller node size of the AMD processor for an x86 platform, as of May 2023. GD-203.

2 Online survey conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence from May 3 to May 25, 2023, among n=2,500 IT Decision Makers in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Japan.

3 Testing as of 5/31/23 by BOXX Technologies, commissioned by AMD, utilizing an HP EliteBook 845 G10 with Ryzen PRO 7840U processor, Integrated Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro versus a similarly configured Dell Latitude 5440 with an Intel Core i7-1365U processor, Intel Integrated graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Pro , using a composite Geomean average of the scores of the following benchmark tests: Geekbench v5 Single Core, Passmark 11 CPU Mark and PCMark 10 Benchmark. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. PCMark® is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. PHXP-28

4 HP EliteBook 845 G10 with AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U processor offers up to 18% higher CPU performance in Passmark 11 CPU Mark benchmark when compared to a Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro (10 core) processor. (PHXP-30)

5 The HP EliteBook 845 G10 with AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U processor and 65WH battery offers up to 15% better battery life than an Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro 10 core CPU and 69.6 WH battery, while video conferencing using Microsoft Teams. (PHXP-29)

6 As of May 2023, AMD has the first and only available dedicated AI engine on an x86 Windows processor, where 'dedicated AI engine' is defined as an AI engine that has no function other than to process AI inference models and is part of the x86 processor die. The newest 13th gen Intel Windows-based x86 processors consist of Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 models listed here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/details/processors/core.html. None of these Intel x86 processor models have a dedicated AI engine, nor do 12th gen Intel Windows-based x86 Intel Windows-based x86 processors. PHX-3

7 Max boost for AMD Ryzen and Athlon processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

8 Testing as of 6/2/23 by AMD Performance Labs. System configuration for AMD Ryzen PRO 7840U: Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, 32GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, Integrated Radeon graphics, Windows 11 Pro running in “Power Efficiency” mode. System configuration for Intel Core i7 1370P: Dell Latitude 5440, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Intel integrated graphics, Windows 11 Pro running in “Power Efficiency” mode, using the following tests: Teams + Procyon Overall, Teams + Procyon Word, Teams + Procyon Excel, Teams + Procyon Powerpoint, and Microsoft Teams + Procyon Wall power consumed (watts). Each Microsoft Teams call consists of 9 participants (3X3) while running each individual benchmark. Actual battery life results will vary depending on a variety of factors. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. PHXP-24

9 Based on internal testing by AMD as of 6/3/23. Battery life results evaluated by operation of a nine-participant Microsoft Teams video conference on battery power. System configuration for both systems run from power level 100% > 5% @150nits brightness and power mode set to "power efficiency." System configuration for Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U: HP EliteBook 845 G10, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro and 51.3Wh battery. System config for Intel Core i7-1370P: Dell Latitude 5440, 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD, Intel integrated Graphics, Windows 11 Pro and 54 Wh battery. Actual battery life results will vary depending on a variety of factors. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. PHXP-32

10 Max boost for AMD Ryzen and Athlon processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

11 Testing as of 5/31/23 by AMD Performance Labs using the following benchmarks: PassMark 10 CPU Mark, 3DMark Fire Strike Graphics, PCMark 10 Digital Content Creation, Procyon Office Productivity, Kraken, PCMark 10 App Start Up, Puget Adobe Photoshop, and PCMark 10 Productivity. System configuration for AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7645: AMD AM5 Reference Motherboard, 32 GB (2X16GB) DDR5-6000, 1TB NVMe, AMD Radeon graphics (driver version: 31.0.14040.3), AMD Wraith Spire Cooler, Windows 11 Pro. System configuration for Intel Core i5-13400: MSI MS-7D30 motherboard, 32 GB (2X16GB) DDR5-6000, 1TB NVMe, Intel(R) UHD Graphics 770 (driver: 31.0.101.4314), Windows 11 Pro, Intel Laminar RH1 cooler (stock). System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. PCMark 10 is a registered trademark of UL Solutions. RPL-52

12 Full system memory encryption with AMD Memory Guard is included in AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, and AMD Athlon PRO processors. Requires OEM enablement. Check with the system manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-206

13 Microsoft Pluton is a technology owned by Microsoft and licensed to AMD. Microsoft Pluton is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Learn more at https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2020/11/17/meet-the-microsoft-pluton-processor-the-security-chip-designed-for-the-future-of-windows-pcs/. Microsoft Pluton security processor requires OEM enablement. Check with the OEM before purchase. AMD has not verified the third-party claim. GD-202

14 Data from HP Internal Testing Lab. Unit Configurations: Unit 1, HP EliteBook 845 G9, AMD Ryzen 6850U Pro, 32GB Memory; Unit 2, HP EliteBook 845 G10, AMD Ryzen 7040 Pro, 32GB Memory. AMD has not independently verified the 3rd party claim.