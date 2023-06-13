AMN Healthcare Language Services to Integrate with Electronic Health Records Platforms

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Language Services, the leading provider of video remote language interpretation services for the healthcare industry, today announced it will offer clients data exchange integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems starting with Epic, a cloud-based EHR solution catering to a broad range of practices, from community hospitals and independent practices to multi-specialty hospital groups and hospice care providers.



“We are excited to announce the first integration into EHR platform Epic, allowing for acceleration of patient care, better and complete reporting and a more efficient workflow for providers,” said Jacobia Solomon, President of AMN Healthcare Language Services, a division of AMN Healthcare. “Integration of these platforms facilitates accuracy for next-level reporting and proof of service.”

Healthcare systems can now configure the use of any available standard rules for exchanging healthcare data (FHIR API) fields to generate greater reporting using the AMN Healthcare Language Services portal, which helps healthcare systems adhere to industry compliance and joint commission requirements.

“The result of this integration between AMN Healthcare Language Services and Epic will help save time for caregivers, as well as improve accuracy and efficiency during the data collection process before each interpreting session,” said Ricardo Torres, Director of Language Services at Bon Secours Mercy Health.

The integration with Epic is the first EHR integration for AMN Healthcare Language Services, and integrations with other leading industry EHR platforms are expected to launch by the end of 2023.

