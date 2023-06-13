Hennessey Offers Monster 6-Piston Brake Upgrade for RAM TRX MAMMOTH 1000

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



6-Piston front brake upgrade increases brake torque to reduce stopping distances



Larger brake pads increase surface area to reduce temperatures and increase pad life

Oversized rotors increase thermal capacity to reduce fade under heavy use

Heavy-duty construction, including spheroidal graphite iron, forged billet aluminum, and stainless steel for rugged duty

Engineered to fit inside 18-inch stock TRX wheels



SEALY, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a Monster 6-piston Brake Upgrade for its beastly MAMMOTH 1000 – a RAM 1500 TRX with an improved 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 boasting 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque. The front axle upgrade includes massive 6-piston calipers that increase brake torque to reduce stopping distances, and oversized pads that reduce braking temperatures and increase service life.

The stock RAM TRX has 14.9-inch x 1.2-inch iron rotors (378mm x 30mm) and 2-piston pin-slider calipers on the front axle. The Hennessey Monster Brake Upgrade sees 6-piston heavy-duty calipers clamp onto new 14.8-inch x 1.65-inch (376mm x 42mm) iron rotors, which replace those fitted as standard. The new rotors are also 37 percent thicker than stock, providing 12 percent greater braking thermal capacity. The more powerful multi-piston braking system significantly shortens stopping distances, while the increased pad size delivers up to seven percent more available brake torque and decreases pad work rate by eight percent.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The factory brakes on the RAM TRX work well for the stock 700 horsepower truck, but our high horsepower MAMMOTH 1000 upgrade pushes them to the limit. This big brake kit is a must-have for the enthusiast who wants to complement increased power with additional braking capacity on- and off-road.”

Matching the rugged construction of the TRX MAMMOTH, the brake calipers are made from spheroidal graphite iron (ductile iron) to provide a high resistance to impact and fatigue. The material is plated in corrosion-resistant zinc, then finished with a bright red epoxy acrylic paint emblazoned with the HENNESSEY script. Other premium materials include forged billet aluminum and stainless steel. All pistons have wiper seals for dirt exclusion and the system is fully compatible with stock OE ABS and ESC systems.

The MAMMOTH Monster Brake Kit fits all MAMMOTH 1000 vehicles, regardless of wheel size (18-inch through 20-inch). It is available to order now directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, over 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on more than 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2024. A Roadster variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds above 300 mph. Then, in 2023, Hennessey announced the Revolution – a new, lighter-weight, track-focused version of the Hennessey Venom F5 – comprehensively re-engineered for increased agility, uncompromised handling, and high downforce.

With hypercar sales strong and the Hennessey Performance business producing more vehicles now than at any point in its 30+ year history, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster.’ HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

