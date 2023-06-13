PharmCon freeCE Introduces “freeCE FREE Trial” Membership: Free Three-Credit Access to Its Most Popular CE Content

RADNOR, Pa., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmCon freeCE, a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading provider of live online continuing education (CE), today introduced the “freeCE FREE Trial,” a membership that gives users completely free access to three credits of the company’s best CE content.



“PharmCon freeCE is continually focused on making CE content as affordable, simple, and flexible as possible,” said Kevin Hope, senior director of pharmacy education for PharmCon freeCE. “We hope the introduction of the ‘freeCE FREE Trial’ introduces our industry-leading products to more pharmacy professionals, allowing them to enhance their skills and further improve patient outcomes.”

Previously, taking a single course came with a price tag of $45. A “freeCE FREE Trial” membership gives first-time users the ability to earn three credits from a curated library of on-demand webcasts and monograph CEs at no cost while they consider signing up for a freeCE membership, which start at just $47. The library will include five to seven courses that are applicable to all pharmacy professionals, including pharmacists, technicians, and nurses. Participants have 30 days to select the content, and additional credits as well as live CEs are available by upgrading to a Silver, Gold, or Platinum package tier.

The initial “freeCE FREE Trial” library includes the following CE courses, many of which are designed for a diverse audience:

Beyond the Classroom: Men’s Preventative Health (pharmacist, nurse, tech)

“Hey, Doc, What Do You Have For …?” (pharmacist)

Dispersing the Haze of Uncertainty with CBD: A Practical Overview for Pharmacists (pharmacist, nurse)

Drugs of Abuse: Not Just Opioids and Stimulants (pharmacist, nurse, tech)

Psychedelic Drugs: From Bad Trip to Good Medicine? (pharmacist, nurse, tech)

Healthcare Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (pharmacist, nurse, tech)

The Rabbit Hole of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): An Overview for Pharmacy Technicians (tech)

Working Through the Highs and Lows: A Pharmacy Technician’s Guide to Diabetic Testing Supplies (tech)

“PharmCon freeCE offers accredited, high-quality content designed by world-class experts, including more courses and programs designed specifically for the needs of pharmacy technicians than any other provider,” said Hope. “We are cognizant that affordability is vital to the pharmacy tech community and are excited to make this content even more approachable.”

Learn more about the “freeCE FREE Trial” at https://www.freece.com/checkouts/free/ .

About PharmCon freeCE

PharmCon freeCE offers a robust catalog of learning solutions that enable pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other healthcare providers to enhance their skills, stay up to date and improve patient outcomes. With accredited exam preparation and continuing education courses designed by world-class industry experts, PharmCon freeCE is the largest provider of live online courses to pharmacy professionals. The company delivers more options than any other provider to meet the needs of busy pharmacy professionals and to make meeting continuing education requirements easy and affordable. PharmCon freeCE was founded in 1990 and acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in 2019.

About Knowfully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0e84fbc-8bd3-4409-a2ed-b461a3c2a7d9