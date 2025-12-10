CME Outfitters Awarded Joint Accreditation with Commendation, Recognizing Excellence in Interprofessional Continuing Education









RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of interprofessional continuing education and a division of KnowFully Learning Group, announced today that it has been awarded Joint Accreditation with Commendation, the highest recognition granted by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This elite 6-year accreditation status is awarded to organizations that demonstrate exemplary performance in meeting all core criteria and multiple commendation criteria for interprofessional continuing education.

The Joint Accreditors recognized CMEO for its leadership in lifelong learning and its contributions to improving the quality of care across the healthcare system, affirming its place among the nation’s top providers of interprofessional continuing education.

“Joint Accreditation with Commendation underscores our dedication to advancing education by and for the interprofessional team and fuels our commitment to addressing gaps in health equity and improving patient care through innovative learning,” said Shari Tordoff, Executive Vice President, KnowFully Medical Education a division of KnowFully Learning Group.

Joint Accreditation with Commendation is awarded to organizations demonstrating compliance across all Joint Accreditation criteria as well as at least seven commendation criteria—an achievement that recognizes providers who not only meet standards of educational excellence but also embody innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact on healthcare teams. In alignment with Joint Accreditation requirements, more than 25% of CMEO’s educational activities are developed specifically to support collaborative learning across professions.

“Joint Accreditation with Commendation reflects the extraordinary work of our CMEO team and the visionary leadership across KnowFully Medical Education. This recognition is both a milestone and a motivator, strengthening our commitment to continually advance innovative, team-based education.” — Scott J. Hershman, MD, FACEHP, CHCP, Senior Director, Accreditation & Joint Providership.

The governing bodies praised CMEO for functioning as a “learning organization and a change agent for the interprofessional healthcare teams [it] serves,” citing its deep engagement with system-level quality improvement and its strong commitment to team-based learning.

About CMEO

CMEO develops, distributes, and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interprofessional care team around the globe to ensure the best care for patients. In addition, CMEO offers education to patients. CMEOs’ educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, clinical case series, point-of-care education, and other innovative, reinforcing formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior change. CMEO is committed to being the leader in medical education focused on addressing gaps in health equity. CMEO also offers expert accreditation, outcomes, and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group is a leading provider of end-to-end professional education solutions serving the healthcare, financial, and accounting markets. KnowFully’s mission is to deliver meaningful learning experiences that empower professionals to advance in their careers and improve the communities they serve.

