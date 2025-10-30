Surgent Celebrates International Accounting Day 2025 With Week-Long Events and Expert-Led CPE Conference

Virtual sessions during International Accounting Week explore artificial intelligence, audit quality management and OBBBA tax reform, culminating with a free CPA Mock Exam





RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, announced today a week-long celebration of International Accounting Day 2025, to be held Nov. 10–14. The initiative, known as International Accounting Week , will feature Surgent’s flagship two-day virtual CPE conference, complimentary webinars and exclusive learning opportunities across its professional education brands.

Throughout the week, Surgent will offer accounting and tax professionals a mix of free and premium learning experiences designed to help them stay current on the latest industry developments. Events will focus on artificial intelligence, evolving auditing standards and the continuing effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) on tax practice.

“At Surgent, we believe that continuous learning is essential to success in today’s fast-changing accounting landscape,” said Liz Kolar, executive vice president of Surgent. “International Accounting Week is our way of celebrating the profession while providing timely, practical education that helps professionals strengthen their expertise and deliver greater value to their clients.”

Monday, Nov. 10 – International Accounting Day

The celebration begins Monday, Nov. 10, on International Accounting Day, when Surgent launches its largest annual learning event, offering exclusive access and special savings across Surgent CPE, Surgent Exam Review and Surgent Income Tax School. Each brand will highlight flexible, high-quality programs that allow professional and aspiring accountants to advance their careers—whether earning CPE, preparing for certification exams or building a tax practice.

The centerpiece of the week is the Surgent CPE two-day virtual conference , held Nov. 12–13, bringing together expert instructors and practitioners for live, interactive sessions.



Wednesday, Nov. 12 – Virtual Conference Accounting, Auditing and AI Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, Accounting, Auditing and AI Day opens with “ Guide to the AICPA Quality Management Standards (AQM2) ,” a two-credit course led by Marci Thomas, CPA, who will guide firms through a practical, risk-based approach to meeting the new American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) quality management standards, which must be implemented by Dec. 15.

At noon, the free session “ A Discussion With Trullion and AI Experts on AI and Your Firm: What Small and Medium-sized Firms Need To Know (AIF1) ” will feature Jack Castonguay, Ph.D., CPA, Surgent’s vice president of learning and development; Mark Sheldon, Ph.D., CPA, associate professor at John Carroll University; and Chris Fallon of Trullion, an AI-powered accounting and auditing suite. The discussion will explore how smaller firms can begin integrating artificial intelligence into their operations to enhance productivity, improve engagement planning and elevate client service. This course is free to attend and offers one CPE credit.

In the afternoon, Cory Ng, DBA, CPA, will lead two advanced courses on artificial intelligence in accounting and auditing. His first session, “ Agentic AI Foundations for Finance and Accounting (AGF2) ,” from 1–3 p.m. ET, introduces accounting, auditing and finance professionals to the emerging field of agentic AI. Attendees will learn how these autonomous, goal-driven systems function and how to identify practical use cases in their organizations. The course offers two CPE credits.

Ng will follow with “ Autonomous Agents in Audit and Assurance (AAA2) ,” held 3–5 p.m. ET, which examines how autonomous agents are reshaping audit procedures, from risk assessment to audit documentation. The session will discuss frameworks from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, International Standards on Auditing, and AICPA, as well as best practices for governance, maintaining effective quality controls and professional skepticism in an AI-enabled environment. Participants will earn two CPE credits.

Thursday, Nov. 13 – Virtual Conference Tax Day

Thursday, Nov. 13, designated Tax Day, turns attention to legislative and compliance updates. Dave Peters, CPA, CFP, will open with “ Getting Ready for Busy Season: Key Changes Every Tax Practitioner Should Know (NFF4) ,” a four-credit session on OBBBA updates and developments affecting the upcoming filing season.

That afternoon, Surgent’s popular “ Weekly Expert Hour (WEXH) ” returns with Mike Tucker, CPA, and Julie Welch, CPA, managing partner at Meara Welch Browne P.C. and one of Forbes’ Top 200 CPAs in America for 2025. This live session, free to attend and offering one CPE credit, keeps professionals informed on the latest tax, finance and industry developments in a concise weekly briefing.

The day concludes with “ Review and Analysis of Crucial OBBBA Changes (COB2) ,” a two-credit course presented by Tucker, Bob Lickwar, CPA, and Brian O’Sullivan, CPA, CVA, who will interpret the law’s most consequential provisions and their implications for clients and practitioners.

Registration for the Surgent CPE two-day virtual conference is available at SurgentCPE.com/international-accounting-week . Participants may register for individual sessions or gain full access through Surgent’s Unlimited PLUS subscription.

Friday, Nov. 14 – Free CPA Mock Exam

International Accounting Week concludes Friday, Nov. 14, with Surgent Exam Review’s free CPA Mock Exam, hosted by Michael Matthews, Surgent’s director of state society partnerships. The interactive session gives aspiring CPAs a realistic exam-day experience to test their readiness, identify areas for improvement and see how they might score if they sat for the CPA Exam today. All attendees will also receive a special offer on Surgent CPA Review, which uses Predictive AI technology to personalize study plans and reduce study time, and ReadySCORE™, which predicts exam performance with 98 percent accuracy.

Registration for the free Surgent CPA Review Mock Exam is available at this link .

“International Accounting Day honors the accountants and CPAs whose expertise keeps businesses and economies running smoothly,” Kolar said. “Surgent is proud to support them with the flexible, high-quality education they need to adapt, grow and lead in an evolving profession.”

