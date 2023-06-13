Worldwide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Share Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of the Seat and Revenue Activity of 21 Leading and Contending CCaaS Competitors

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report 2023"report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report is the primary resource for financial analysts, vendors, and companies who want to understand this sector's competitive landscape, market share by revenue and seats, geographical breakdown, adoption rate, and current and projected total addressable market (TAM).

Authoritative and Comprehensive Analysis

This is the third annual edition of the Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report, (formerly the Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Report). This insightful and unparalleled analysis is based on DMG Consulting's extensive coverage and rigorous analysis of the contact center as a service (CCaaS) sector for the past 15 years.

This Report captures and analyzes the activity of the vendors who sell a CCaaS platform, their recurring license revenue, associated professional services (implementation, integration, training, premium support) fees, and carrier services. It covers the 200 estimated competitors in the worldwide CCaaS market that sell a multi-tenant offering that is hosted in a client, vendor, or third-party data center, or a single-tenant software as a service (SaaS)-based offering.

The Report provides a discerning review of the trends impacting the rapidly growing and dynamic CCaaS market. An influential driver of this sector's momentum is the expanding footprint of these platforms, which increasingly include workforce engagement management (WEM) applications and self-service capabilities. Seat adoption is being fueled by many first-time customers realizing the potential of these innovative solutions. This includes some of the larger on-premise contact centers that have finally begun their migration to the cloud.

The report includes:

Total Contact Center Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2022 Actual - 2027 Projected

2022 Worldwide CCaaS Market Share Analysis, by Vendor

2022 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

2022 CCaaS Revenue Analysis, by Category (recurring services, carrier services, and professional services) and Vendor

2022 CCaaS Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography and Vendor

Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2022 - 2027

Worldwide CCaaS Seats and Projections, 2022 - 2027

CCaaS Worldwide Total Addressable Market and Projections, 2022 - 2027

CCaaS Vendor Performance

8x8

Alvaria

Amazon Connect

Avaya

Bright Pattern

Cisco

Content Guru

Enghouse

Five9

Genesys

LiveVox

NEC

NICE CXone

Odigo

Puzzel

RingCentral

Salesforce

Telia ACE

Twilio

UJET

Vonage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. CCaaS Market Drivers and Inhibitors

4. Research Methodology

4.1 Report Participation and Data Requirements

4.2 Role of Large and Notable Technology Vendors in the CCaaS Market

5. Information Sources and Methodology

5.1 Named and Concurrent Seats vs. Usage

5.2 What Counts as a CBCCI and CCaaS Seat

5.3 Transparency

6. Report Scope: What is Included

7. Total Contact Center Market 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2023 - 2027

7.1 Contact Center 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2023 - 2027

8. 2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Analysis, Worldwide

8.1 CCaaS/CBCCI Seats and Market Share by Vendor, as of December 31, 2022

8.2 2022 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

8.3 2022 CCaaS Revenue Analysis by Category

8.4 2022 CCaaS Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography

9. Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2022 - 2027

9.1 CCaaS Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2022 Actual - 2027 Projected

9.2 CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate, Worldwide, 2022 Actual - 2027 Projected

10. CCaaS Worldwide Total Addressable Market, 2022 Actual - 2027 Projected

