Dental Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $8.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Dental Equipment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increase in adoption of newer advanced technologies such as dental electrosurgical systems which facilitate gingival curettage, root canal sterilization, and the rapid application of whitening and desensitizing agents. This is less invasive and helps in minimizing the post treatment pain. The rise in the incidences of oral diseases such as dental caries and gum problems are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Dental Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $6.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $8.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental Equipment –End User, Type, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Focus on Emerging Market Key Market Drivers New Technological Advancements in dental equipment market

Major Dental Equipment market players covered in the report, such as:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US)

Planmeca Group (Finland)

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Align Technology Inc. (US)

A-dec (US)

J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Midmark Corporation (US)

Straumann Group (Switzerland)

3M Company (US)

BIOLASE Inc. (US)

3Shape A/S (Denmark)

BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Ultradent Products Inc. (US)

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nakanishi Inc. (Japan)

DentalEZ Inc. (US)

Carestream Dental LLC. (US)

Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan)

Nova Instruments (UK)

NewTom (Italy)

Millennium Dental Technologies Inc. (US)

PreXion Inc. (Japan)

Brasseler USA (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the dental equipment market based on Type, End User, and Region:

Device Type

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment Dental Units Instrument Delivery Systems Dental Chairs Dental handpieces Dental light-curing equipment Electrosurgical systems Other Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment Dental Laboratory Equipment CAD/CAM systems Milling Equipment 3D Printing Equipment Casting machines Ceramic furnaces Other dental laboratory equipment Dental Lasers Soft-tissue lasers Diode Lasers Carbon-dioxide lasers Nd:YAG lasers All-tissue lasers Er:YAG lasers Er,Cr:YSGG lasers Diagnostic Dental Equipment Extraoral Imaging Systems Panoramic systems 3D CBCT systems Panoramic & cephalometric systems Intraoral Imaging Systems Intraoral X-ray systems Intraoral sensors Intraoral photostimulable phospor systems Intraoral cameras Dental Imaging Software



End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Region

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Dental Equipment market include:

Manufacturers and distributors of medical devices

Dental equipment manufacturers

Contract manufacturers of dental equipment

Distributors of dental equipment

Research and consulting firms

Raw material suppliers of dental equipment

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental laboratories and associations

Dental practitioners

Dental laboratory technicians

Healthcare institutions

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutions

Research institutions

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announced a new partnership with Planmeca

In September 2021, Planmeca Group (Finland) acquired KaVo (Germany) which helped in strengthen Planmeca’s and KaVo’s positions as leading providers of innovative dental solutions

In June 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.(US) acquired Propel Orthodontics (US) To create better opportunity and enhance its connection in the orthodontics segment

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the dental equipment market. The report analyzes the market based on the class of device, device type, service, and region.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the dental equipment market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for dental equipment across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the dental equipment market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the dental equipment market.

